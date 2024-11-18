Fans are disgruntled that Ox Nche has been overlooked in 2024

World Rugby’s Player of the Year award began in 2001 and since then no prop has ever been nominated for the men’s 15s award.

117 players have been shortlisted for the men’s award over the last 23 years. Five hookers, 12 locks, 26 flankers, 12 number eights, 12 scrum-halves, 19 fly-halves, 15 centres, 10 wings and six full backs have been nominated, according to Russ Petty.

The prop is the one position which has never seen a nomination.

It is hard to know why a prop has not been shortlisted. The talent in the position has been so high. Players like Tadhg Furlong, Jason Leonard and Os Du Randt have been gamechangers.

The position is not the most flashy on the pitch. However, without their work at set piece, a team’s entire game can fall apart.

Props Men’s Player of the Year: What have fans said?

The 2024 nominations have seen countless fans asking why South Africa prop Ox Nche was not nominated. Nche is easily one of the best players in the world this year.

One fan said: “Ox Nche destroyed scrums every single weekend. But he ain’t even get a nomination?”

Another added: “I hope one day we will have a prop as World player of the year. What else Ox Nche have to do?”

Another fan said: “As an Ireland supporter I just had to pop over to the Boks board to say that Ox Nche would have got my vote for Player of the Year and the man didn’t even get nominated!!”

And a third wrote: “Ox Nche has been the most consistent and best prop on this planet what more does he need to do???”

In the women’s award a prop has been nominated before. England’s Sarah Bern was shortlisted in 2019 but she lost out to Emily Scarratt.

