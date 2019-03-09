He may have only come on as a substitute, but Watson proved he was at his wrecking-ball best against Wales.

Hamish Watson – The Human Wrecking Ball

Scotland may have narrowly lost to the Welsh in Murrayfield today, but there is one reason to be positive north of the English border. Returning from injury, Hamish Watson proved to be at his wrecking-ball best making the Welsh miss over and over again.

Watson made a huge impact from the bench making two storming runs right into Welsh territory.

The stats below illuminate just how huge Watson was;

Social media of course responded with the usual humour with many tweeting out a picture of Miley Cyrus performing in her song ‘Wrecking Ball’ as you can see below.

John Barclay commented; “Coaches want impact from the bench- that’s the whole point of replacements. What an outrageous ball-carry from Hamish Watson. He’s a human wrecking ball.”

Unfortunately the Welsh proved too strong for the Scots despite the men in blue dominating possession in the second half. The Welsh defence ultimately proved resolute with Alun Wyn Jones quick to praise defence coach Shaun Edwards.

Jones said; “I don’t know who was talking about Grand Slams but Scotland did a job on us in 2017 and they almost did it again in the second half. We started well but we definitely didn’t win that second period. We couldn’t get the ball back and gave them easy penalties and we just didn’t get out. Shaun Edwards (defence coach) earned his wage this week in the way we defended. We feel like we are improving game by game but it was more of a defensive performance today. We will make sure we enjoy each other’s company tonight and then we start again when we go back to Cardiff.”

The final score was 18-11 and now the Welsh only have to bear Ireland in the final round of matches to secure Warren Gatland a third Grand Slam during his tenure as Wales coach.