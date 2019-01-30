The Scotland squad for the 2019 Six Nations has been announced. See it here.

Scotland Six Nations Squad 2019

Coming up to a year since Scotland were comprehensively beaten by Wales in the opening round of the 2018 Six Nations, head-coach Gregor Townsend has named a 39-man squad looking to improve on that result and their overall third-place finish in the tournament.

Surprisingly, he has named several uncapped players in the squad. The injuries to front-row forwards George Turner and Fraser Brown has resulted in three uncapped hookers coming in; David Cherry of Edinburgh, Jake Kerr of Leicester Tigers and finally Grant Stewart of Glasgow Warriors have all been rewarded for their good domestic campaigns. D’Arcy Rae is another uncapped front-rower to come in as well.

Four more players looking to make their international debut are Gary Graham, Sam Johnson, Sam Dean, and Luke Crosbie. Matt Smith was another who recently joined the squad but he, along with Alex Dunbar and Rob Harley, has been released back to his club.

Additionally, Townsend has added Glasgow Warriors backs Rory Hughes and Stafford McDowall, along with Edinburgh scrum-half Henry Pyrgos.

In terms of their injury problems, Scotland have been badly afflicted with many of their regular squad players currently out including; John Barclay, Hamish Watson, David Denton, Richie Gray, and Byron McGuigan.

The latest casualties are Jonny Gray, Sam Johnson and Ryan Wilson but all three will continue their rehabilitation in camp.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said of the squad; “There’s certainly been a lot of improvement from this group of players in recent seasons and I believe there’s much more to come. They’ve a genuine desire to get better and reach their potential in what is a huge year for our sport.

“In the past 18 months we’ve played 18 Test matches and have introduced 18 new players to Test-level rugby. Once again, our squad features players aiming to take that step, which is a testimony to their performances this season and the growing strength in depth of Scottish rugby.

“It is a privilege for our players to be involved in the Guinness Six Nations, which is such a prestigious tournament and will be highly competitive once again.

“We look forward to taking on the challenge of Italy and working hard as a squad over the next two weeks to deliver a winning performance.”