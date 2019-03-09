The All Black cleaned up against the Sunwolves scoring four tries to get the Blues a win on the board.

WATCH: Rieko Ioane Scores Four Against Sunwolves

Young All Black Rieko Ioane helped the Auckland Blues to the first win of the season this weekend scoring four tries, all of which were expertly taken. However the youngster owes a lot to the men inside him with Melani Nanai, Sonny Bill Williams and Tanielu Tele’a all making telling contributions to their play.

You can see all of the tries and match highlights below.

As mentioned above, this was the Blues first win of the season which gets them off the bottom of the New Zealand conference table. The Blues have a bye next week whereas the Sunwolves play the Reds at home.

As it stands right now the Chiefs are bottom having not won a game, the most recent loss coming against the Crusaders.

In a one-sided affair, the Crusader ran riot to win 57-28 with the first try in particular being of sublime skill from Jack Goodhue which you can see below.

The Chiefs issues and problems continue to mount as they welcome the Hurricanes next week and the Crusaders face the Highlanders in Dunedin.

In the other matches from the weekend, the Hurricanes and Rebels narrowly beat the Highlanders and Brumbies respectively.

The Waratahs beat the Reds 28-17 and finally the Lions beat the Jaguares in a pulsating affair.