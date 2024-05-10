Harlequins’ Danny Care confirms his club future after retiring from England duty

Care was reported to have interest from French clubs

Danny Care has signed a new one-year deal for Harlequins after speculation he could leave the club this summer.

There had been reported Care, who retired from England duty after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, may move to France next season. However, he has cemented his future to the Premiership side.

Care said: “I’m excited to extend my contract with Quins for my 19th season at the Club. This is my home, I love everything about it, the rugby we play, our amazing fans, and the memories we have made together.

“It was an easy decision to sign the contract, we have a great group of lads who I love playing with, and we’re building something very special. We have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to pull on the Quarters for another season and run out in front of a packed Stoop.”

The 37-year-old joined Harlequins in 2006 after a three-year spell with Leeds Tykes. He has since won two Premiership trophies and the Challenge Cup for the London club.

Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard added: “Danny has been an incredible servant to our Club and a true Harlequin, leading from the front with his exceptional professionalism, hard work, and determination to succeed. We love having Danny in our squad, he’s a great character and his infectious energy, alongside his experience, means he’s a hugely popular and important member of our Quins DNA.”

Care is bidding for more silverware this season with Harlequins still in the running for the Premiership title. Quins are fifth in the table and only points difference separates them from fourth-place Bristol Bears.

There are two rounds of the regular season left with Quins still to play Exeter Chiefs and Bristol.

