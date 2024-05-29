Harlequins forward Shaunagh Brown retires again – this time for good

Brown will play her last game on Sunday

Shaunagh Brown has announced she will retire for a second time at the end of the season.

England international Brown originally hung up her boots in 2022 and went to Bermuda as a female rugby development officer.

She re-joined club Harlequins at the start of the current season. Now she has said she will step back from the game.

She won multiple Women’s Six Nations titles with England and lifted the Premiership trophy in 2021.

Her final match will come against Trailfinders in the last game of the regular season. Harlequins have not qualified for the Premiership Women’s Rugby semi-finals and so their last fixture of the season takes place this Sunday.

Brown, 34, is not the only Harlequins player who is retiring at the end of the season.

Katy Mew, Emily Scott and Rugby World Cup winner Rachael Burford are all also hanging up their boots.

Burford wrote an open letter to Harlequins fans when she confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“As I step into the next chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of treasured memories and immense gratitude,” Burford wrote in an open letter to Quins fans.

“Though I will no longer be on the field I will always be a Harlequin at heart, cheering for the team and supporting the sport I love in every possible way.” And Scott added on her own retirement: “I’m hopeful this is not a goodbye to rugby but more of a see you later. Thank you to every player, fan, coach and Quins support staff who has taken the time to support me over the years. I count very lucky and truly grateful.” Harlequins are currently in sixth place and 24 points outside of the top four places. Recommended videos for you

