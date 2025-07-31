Have the British & Irish Lions ever whitewashed a Test series?

Ahead of the final Test in Australia this weekend, here's a reminder of the last time the British & Irish Lions whitewashed an opponent.

Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions are aiming to complete a Test series whitewash over Australia.

Hugo Keenan’s last-minute try at the Melbourne Cricket Ground not only secured a 29-26 win for the tourists, but wrapped up a Test series win in the process.

In Sydney this Saturday, the Lions now plan to subject Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies to further torment on home soil and create Lions history.

Farrell has made a two changes to his side for the clash, including a starting spot for James Ryan in the second row and Blair Kinghorn is preferred to James Lowe on the wing.

The 50-year-old coach has also opted for a 6-2 split on the bench with Ben Earl added to the replacements.

Like the series opener three weeks ago the Wallabies have been hindered by injury. Rob Valetini has been ruled out and replaced by Tom Hooper, Taniela Tupou starts at tighthead, Nic White starts at scrum-half instead of Jake Gordon and Dylan Pietsch is in for the stricken Harry Potter.

98 years in the making: Have the Lions ever whitewashed a series?

History is on the line this weekend as the Lions hope to secure a first series whitewash in almost a century.

Back in 1927, the tourists were not even called the Lions. Back then the side were referred to as the British Isles and only took 23 players to the tour of Argentina. How times have changed.

Scotland No.8 David MacMyn skippered the side after he experienced back-to-bak Five Nations successes and drilled the team hard on their 18 day sea voyage to South America.

In total the British Isles played nine games on their Tour. They won all nine.

After tour openers against the Anglo-Argentinos and San Isidro, in which the tourists conceded no points, it was time for the Test series.

Over the course of a week the Lions beat Argentina 37-0 and 46-0 in Buenos Aires. Cambridge University wing Carl Aarvold scored five tries across those first two matches in a ruthless display of attacking action.

Between the first and second Tests, the Lions saw their faultless defensive efforts come to an end as a Belgrano-Buenos Aires Combined side registered three points.

Four days later Argentina had similar success but still lost to their visitors 34-3. In the final Test the Lions were in an emphatic mood as they ran out 43-0 winners.

It is a perfect record that has stood the test of time. That tour is also credited with aiding the development of rugby in Argentina and was the first time that the South Americans wore their now iconic white and light blue hooped jerseys.

A history of close calls

In the years since the Lions have only ever come close to a whitewash. Perhaps one of the most heart-wrenching was their 1974 tour of South Africa.

The tourists had raced to a 3-0 lead in the series but came unstuck at the final hurdle as they drew 13-13 at Ellis Park Stadium.

It was a similar tale in 1997. Easily the most famous British & Irish Lions tour of the modern era, Sir Ian McGeechan’s team secured a series victory thanks to Jeremy Guscott’s drop goal at Kings Park Stadium to secure a 18-15 win.

The side were unable to guarantee a whitewash a week later at Ellis Park Stadium.

Clearly unimpressed with their series loss, Joost van der Westhuizen, Percy Montgomery, André Snyman and Pieter Rossouw all crossed the whitewash to provide an emphatic Springbok response.

