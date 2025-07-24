Here are the three changes to the British & Irish Lions ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia

Andrew Porter, Ollie Chessum and Bundee Aki come into Andy Farrell's Lions Test team with Welshman Jac Morgan on the bench

Andy Farrell has made three changes to the British & Irish Lions ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia on Saturday at the MCG, Melbourne.

Loosehead prop Andrew Porter, lock Ollie Chessum and centre Bundee Aki come into the starting side in place of Ellis Genge, Joe McCarthy and Sione Tuipulotu.

Genge is the only member of the trio to retain a bench spot. McCarthy misses out due to an ankle injury while Tuipulotu is unable to play due to a tight hamstring despite the game taking place in his native Melbourne.

Irish centre Garry Ringrose was set to start but had to pull out of the XV due to another head injury picked up on Friday’s Captain’s Run. The Leinster centre had only just returned from a HIA earlier in the series.

This saw Huw Jones brought back into the centres to start having initially been dropped.

On the bench, sole Welshman Jac Morgan earns a place to see all four nations represented in the matchday 23. Leinster and Ireland lock James Ryan also comes in along with Owen Farrell and Blair Kinghorn.

Ben Earl and Marcus Smith both miss out on the test squad as a result of tactical changes.

On the team announcement, Farrell said: “We have put ourselves in a good position after the First Test, but we know there will be a massive reaction from this Wallaby team.

“Everyone saw the quality they have in Brisbane and we know we will have to be a lot better than we were last week. The opportunity to play in front of 100,000 supporters at the MCG, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums, is what makes Lions Tours unique and special.

“And we know our Lions supporters will get behind the team on Saturday and create a fantastic atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, Rob Valetini and Will Skelton return for Australia as Joe Schmidt names a 6/2 split on the bench.

Tom Lynagh and Jake Gordon retain their spots at half-back with Tate McDermott and Ben Donaldson the back options on the bench.

British & Irish Lions v Australia: 2nd Test team

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #881

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #870

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864, 17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859, 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877, 19. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880, 20. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861, 21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860, 22. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780, 23. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.