Can the Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions seal a series win at the MCG in Melbourne?

Watch Australia v British & Irish Lions in their second Test on Saturday as the tourists attempt to clinch the series in Melbourne.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch the Lions v Australia online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in Australia can watch for free.

How to watch the Lions second Test: At a glance

Free Wallabies v Lions live streams in Australia

As with all of the Wallabies’ home internationals, Aussie viewers can watch the second Test for FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service. Pre-match build-up for this Melbourne game gets underway at 7.30pm AEST on Saturday evening, with kick-off at 8.00pm.

Travelling outside Australia this weekend? Aussies overseas can still enjoy their free Wallabies v Lions live stream as if they were back home on the sofa. Below we explain how you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to take the second test with you on your travels.

How to watch Australia v British & Irish Lions from anywhere

By changing your IP address, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can make your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be in any country in the world. This handy function allows you to avoid the geo-restrictions that might otherwise block your usual streaming services when you’re in another country. A good VPN also improves your online security, which is always nice to know if you’re using an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a hotel or bar.

The tech experts at TechRadar have tested tons of VPNs, and NordVPN is currently their favourite.

Exclusive: NordVPN mega-deal

70% off, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an exceptional NordVPN deal for the Lions’ second Test. In addition to a 70% discount on two-year plans, you get an extra four months thrown in for free. As an added bonus, you’ll also receive an Amazon gift card, worth up to £50. View Deal

Applies to users in the UK, US, and Canada. Simply view the deal, sign-up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent the gift card after the trial period of 30 days.

In the UK or Ireland? Watch the Second Test on Sky Sports

Every British & Irish Lions fixture this year is available on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, including this second Wallabies Test. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action gets underway at 10.00am BST on Saturday morning, ahead of the 11.00am kick-off.

The Sky website has plenty of information on how to subscribe to the service – options include the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox.

Now Sports also offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26) deals if you’d rather avoid a longer contract or are only planning on watching one of the two remaining Lions games.

S4C and streaming services Free second Test highlights will be available onand streaming services S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Saturday evening. Tune into the hour-long programme (only available with Welsh-language commentary) at 8.00pm BST.

Watch Australia v Lions in the United States

CBS and streaming service Paramount+ have exclusive rights to show the Lions’ second Test against the Wallabies in US. Set that alarm now, because the game gets underway at 6.00am ET/3.00am PT early on Saturday morning.

Even if you don’t have cable you can watch CBS through Fubo.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial.

Stream Australia v British & Irish Lions in South Africa

Subscription broadcaster SuperSport hosts the Australia v British & Irish Lions live stream in South Africa. The match kicks off at 12.00pm SAST on Saturday.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch the second Test in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ will be showing an Australia v Lions live stream on Saturday night. The match gets underway at 10.00pm NZST.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Other Wallabies v Lions viewing options in Australia

If you want to watch Australia v British & Irish Lions ad-free you can do so on subscription service Stan Sport. It’ll cost you $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.