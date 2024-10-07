How to stay in Antoine Dupont’s Airbnb for FREE as he lists family home

A lucky competition winner will walk in the shoes of the France captain this month

Toulouse and France superstar Antoine Dupont has put his family home on Airbnb giving fans the opportunity to quite literally sleep in his bed.

In partnership with the popular accommodation company, Dupont is giving away the chance to win a free trip to his family home in Castelnau-Magnoac. Up to six people will get to stay in his family home as well as meet the man himself in this uniquely weird but wonderful marketing exercise.

Antoine Dupont Airbnb competition

According to Airbnb, the three-night stay from 22 to 24 October “includes a personalised welcome, a meeting with Antoine, an immersion in his family cocoon and the opportunity to admire some of the greatest trophies and medals gleaned by Antoine throughout his career, including his recent Olympic gold medal in rugby sevens”.

As part of the process, Dupont has become a “host” on the platform with his own verified profile where his “fun fact” is that he can walk on his hands and he says he spends too much time sleeping.

The accommodation itself is a delightfully quaint farmhouse with plenty of natural light and a giant courtyard almost custom-made for a game of boules. On the wall are some of Dupont’s playing jerseys, including the shirt he wore to win gold at this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Dupont has also put in a bit of extra effort with “planned special activities for you and your loved ones” such as board game and movie nights, outdoor games and picnics in the garden. There is also the chance to indulge in “le magret en cocotte”, a local duck casserole utilising produce from the family farm.

On the competition, Dupont said: “I am thrilled to open the doors of my childhood home in my native village of Castelnau-Magnoac on Airbnb,

“This house has a special place in my heart as it brings together all of our family memories. Decades ago, our parents themselves hosted travelers in this very property and it is with pride that I perpetuate the family tradition of hospitality.”

Dupont has currently been spending time away from rugby in the USA following the Olympic Games. Over the past few weeks, the French scrum-half has linked up with footballer Lionel Messi and basketball’s LeBron James as well as spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers American Football side.

Entries for the competition for this giveaway will open on 14th October at 5pm BST/6 pm French-time. For more information, visit AirBnb here.

