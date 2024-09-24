The men's Six Nations returns in January 2025. Here is all you need to know about the tournament.

The Six Nations are a staple in the rugby calendar. It is a yearly competition which reignites old rivalries and the 2025 edition will be no different.

Ireland head into it as defending champions and while last year they came away with the trophy, they did not take the Grand Slam. England were the team to stop them taking the clean sweep after beating them at Twickenham (now called the Allianz Stadium). They will also defend their title with interim boss Simon Easterby at the helm with Andy Farrell focusing on his role as head coach of the 2025 British and Irish Lions.

France have been their closest rivals for the title in recent years. Stars like Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack have lit up the French side. Dupont is also back in the Six Nations tournament after missing the 2024 competition to concentrate on rugby sevens. The team have not won the competition since 2022.

England, Wales, Italy and Scotland also pose threats and will have a say in who lifts the trophy. But when is it and how can fans watch? Here is all the information you need.

Six Nations 2025: Overview

Date: 31 January 2025 – 15 March 2025

Teams: England, Ireland, France, Italy, Wales and Scotland

Defending champions: Ireland

Most titles: England (29 outright wins, 10 shared wins throughout the tournament’s different versions), England (seven since it became the Six Nations in 2000)

First season: The first iteration of the tournament began in 1883 but the competition was changed to the Six Nations in 2000 with the inclusion of Italy.

First title: England (in 1883 and in 2000)

TV coverage: The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the tournament once again this year.

Fixtures

Round One

Friday 31 January 2025

France v Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT / 10.15pm SAST / 6.15am AEST (Saturday) / 9.15am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.15pm ET / 1.15pm PT

Saturday 1 February 2025

Scotland v Italy

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Round Two

Saturday 8 February 2025

Italy v Wales

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT England v France

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 9 February 2025

Scotland v Ireland

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Round Three

Saturday 22 February 2025

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT England v Scotland

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 23 February

Italy v France

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Round Four

Saturday 8 March 2025

Ireland v France

Aviva Stadium

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Aviva Stadium Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT Scotland v Wales

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Sunday 9 March 2025

England v Italy

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Round Five

Saturday 15 March 2025

Italy v Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT Wales v England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT France v Scotland

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.00m GMT / 10.00pm SAST / 6.00am AEST (Saturday) / 9.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT

TV Coverage

The BBC and ITV will share coverage in the UK during the 2025 tournament. When Scotland or Wales are playing at home the BBC will air those games. When England, France or Italy are at home ITV will cover those fixtures.

For information on how to watch the tournament from around the world, we have a dedicated page here.

Results

This section will be updated as the 2025 tournament progresses.

Squads

This section will be updated when the squads are announced.

Six Nations previous winners

We have a full list, dating back to 1883, of previous winners of the tournament in all of its different forms. But here are the previous winners from the Six Nations, which began in 2000:

2000 – England

2001 – England

2002 – France (Grand Slam)

2003 – England (Grand Slam)

2004 – France (Grand Slam)

2005 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2006 – France

2007 – France

2008 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2009 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2010 – France (Grand Slam)

2011 – England

2012 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2013 – Wales

2014 – Ireland

2015 – Ireland

2016 – England (Grand Slam)

2017 – England

2018 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2019 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2020 – England

2021 – Wales

2022 – France (Grand Slam)

2023 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2024 – Ireland

