How to watch Argentina v New Zealand: live stream the Rugby World Cup semi-final

The first of two Rugby World Cup semi-finals sees the All Blacks tackle the Pumas

And then there were four! The thrilling Rugby World Cup 2023 is at the semi-final stage and we’ve got all the details you need to watch an Argentina v New Zealand live stream, including details of how to watch for FREE on RTÉ Player in Ireland and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de France is where the action takes place, with the match kicking off at 8:00pm (BST) on Friday 20 October. Below you’ll find all the details you need to tune in – and remember that if you’re watching from outside your home country, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch an Argentina v New Zealand live stream FOR FREE from abroad

The All Blacks broke Irish hearts last weekend and are strong favourites to win this one as they go in search of a record fourth Webb Ellis Cup triumph. But standing in their way are the passionate Pumas, who were roared on to a tremendous Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Wales by their fanatical supporters.

So make sure you don’t miss an Argentina v All Blacks live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch Argentina v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from Ireland

This might be a painful watch for the Irish, who’ll be lamenting what might have been after their team was knocked out of the World Cup by the All Blacks. The good news, however, is that Argentina v New Zealand will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ player.

Coverage gets underway at 7:35pm ahead of the 8:00pm (Irish Standard Time) kick-off.

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch an Argentina v All Blacks live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Argentina v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including coverage of Argentina v the All Blacks, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm on ITV1 ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (BST) on Friday 20 September. Additional build-up is available on ITV4 from 7:00pm.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re going to be away from the UK, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Argentina v New Zealand FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX.

Watch Argentina v All Blacks: live stream for FREE from New Zealand

Argentina v New Zealand is available to watch FOR FREE via the Sky Open service. Kick-off is at 8:00am (NZDT) on Saturday 21 October.

As has been the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, subscription service Sky Sport NZ will also be screening the All Blacks’ huge semi-final.

Watch Argentina v New Zealand: live stream from South Africa

South Africa will meet one of these two nations in the Rugby World Cup final, if they can overcome England in their own semi-final.

If you want to watch Argentina v New Zealand from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 7:30pm ahead of a 9:00pm kick off (SAST).

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Argentina v All Blacks: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Argentina v New Zealand kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Friday 20 October.

NBC Sports is streaming all 48 matches, including Argentina v New Zealand, on its Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Argentina v New Zealand: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, which has the rights to all 48 Rugby World Cup matches ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off for Argentina v New Zealand is at 6:00am (AEST) on Saturday 21 October, with Stan’s coverage starting at 5:30am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Argentina v All Blacks: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Argentina v New Zealand kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Argentina v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Argentina v All Blacks live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Argentina v New Zealand: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Saturday 21 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Saturday 21 October

France: 9:00pm

