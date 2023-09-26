How to watch Grand Slammers: stream ITV’s prison-based rugby documentary

Watch nine of England's 2003 World Cup heroes train a team of inmates for a match against the Aussies

ITV’s new documentary sends nine of England’s 2003 World Cup winners to prison, where they train a team of inmates to take on the Aussies. This article explains how to watch a Grand Slammers stream wherever you are.

The two-part series airs on Wednesday 27 September and Thursday 28 September, and will be available for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. If you’re away from home but want to see how the story unfolds, you can use a VPN to watch Grand Slammers FOR FREE from abroad using ExpressVPN.

Twenty years after their historic Rugby World Cup victory in Sydney, Grand Slammers throws Martin Johnson, Ben Cohen, Lawrence Dallaglio, Matt Dawson, Will Greenwood, Jason Robinson, Mike Tindall, Phil Vickery and Jonny Wilkinson into a very different challenge.

Dispatched to HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire (one of the few adult men’s prisons in England with its own rugby pitch), the nine world champions have just two months to turn a group of prisoners into a fully functioning rugby team. Their goal? Beating a team of Australian ex-pats coached by former Wallabies skipper George Gregan.

Make sure you know how to watch a Grand Slammers stream by reading the article below. To help you keep up with the Rugby World Cup 2023 action from France, we’ve got comprehensive guides to all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them.

Watch Grand Slammers: stream for FREE in the UK

The two episodes of Grand Slammers will air on ITV1 at 9:00pm on Wednesday 27 September and Thursday 28 September. You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to stream Grand Slammers from outside your country

If you want to watch Grand Slammers but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

