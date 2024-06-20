Hunt: Aldcroft is key to winning PWR final… but then she’s getting married!

The Gloucester-Hartpury and Red Roses team-mates have two dates with destiny

Gloucester-Hartpury could not hope for a more compatible duo to lead them as they look to make it back-to-back Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby titles.

Co-captains Zoe Aldcroft and Mo Hunt will likely line up in the No.8 and No.9 jerseys against Bristol Bears in Saturday’s final, a week before re-uniting for the former’s wedding.

Team-mates as the Red Roses claimed the Grand Slam in France earlier this year, they are incredibly close on and off the pitch, and Hunt believes that Aldcroft could be the key to Gloucester-Hartpury retaining their title.

She said: “I think only four teams have backed it up with another trophy so it’s going to be a huge task, we have got lived experience of being here and a lot of girls who are big game players.

“You can’t look past Zoe Aldcroft, she is one of the best at leading her team to places like this.

“She is one of my best mates, and I’m the bridesmaid for her wedding the week after the final, so we get on like a house on fire.

“If you put her anywhere, she will run through brick walls for you. There is no one better to lead this squad and I absolutely love doing it with her.

PWR final preview

“It’s like having two people on the pitch every time she takes to the field because of the work she gets through and the way she goes about her business. I’m sure we’ll see the best of Zoe Aldcroft this week.

“The wedding comes afterwards but we’ve got a job to do this week and that has been the message all season. We have to get over the huddle in front of us first.

“All eyes are on this Saturday and we are not going to take our eyes off it until hopefully we have got something shiny to take up north with us.”

Gloucester-Hartpury have been the standout side in the league all season, with their only defeat coming in their final game of the regular season away to Saracens.

By that stage, they had already secured top spot and a home semi-final, which was successfully navigated with a 50-19 win over Exeter Chiefs.

That sets up another West Country derby in the PWR final, with Bears coming from behind to beat Saracens 29-21 in the other semi-final.

It was the first away victory in a semi-final in the competition, as well as Saracens’ first home defeat of the season, with Hunt only too aware of the threat posed by Bears.

She added: “They are the only side to have beaten Sarries at the StoneX this season. So we know that they know how to win. They have some seasoned internationals, some brilliant leaders and some fantastic players across the board so we know they are a really tough outfit. We’ve had a brilliant season but it all comes down to this.

“It doesn’t matter that we have won all but one game in the regular season because nobody cares about that, they only care about who lifts the trophy at the end. We want to give ourselves a performance to be proud of because if we do that, we can hold our heads up high.”

