I can’t split these two – it could be a pulsating draw in Rome! Italy v Scotland predictions Six Nations 2026

Gonzalo Quesada and Gregor Townsend's sides go head-to-head on Saturday

Italy host Scotland in Saturday’s opening Six Nations 2026 clash in Rome. So here are our Italy v Scotland predictions.

Gregor Townsend’s men are looking to bounce back from an underwhelming autumn while Italy were buoyed by a November that saw them beat Australia, although they do have plenty of big names missing through injury.

Italy v Scotland predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Italy 22-30 Scotland

Rassie Erasmus predicted a top-three championship finish for Italy after the Springboks’ hard-earned win in Turin last autumn. Yet for all the justified talk about Italy’s improvement, Scotland seldom slip up against the Azzurri. Their 2024 visit (29-31) was their first defeat in Rome for 12 years.

The breakdown, an area that underpinned Italy’s defeat of Australia in November, will be a key battleground. So too the aerial kicking game in which half-backs Paolo Garbisi and Stephen Varney have excelled.

However, with a large contingent of the high-flying Glasgow team at their core, Scotland should fire too many bullets for Italy to dodge.

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Italy 21-21 Scotland

Glasgow Warriors may be the in-form team in the URC and a surprise package in the Champions Cup but there is no overlooking Scotland’s recent jitters.

Blowing a generational opportunity to beat the All Blacks before throwing the game against Argentina in the Autumn will leave scars. Gregor Townsend is under pressure and it could show in Rome.

Italy are no mugs. They beat Australia last year and ran double World Champions South Africa close too. They have real bite among their forward pack and a backline that can go toe-to-toe with Scotland’s swashbuckling rabble. All told, I foresee another panicked final 20 from the Scots which allows Italy the chance to swoop and share the spoils.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Italy 23-29 Scotland

Every part of me wants to predict an Azzurri win to kickstart the weekend but with the likes of Seb Negri, Ross Vintcent and Ange Capuozzo all injured, I fear they will fall just short.

Scotland can call on their confident Glasgow Warriors contingent to get them up and running and take the heat off Gregor Townsend before the big one next week…

Kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT – Sat 7 Feb

TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Capacity: 70,634

Italy v Scotland head-to-head results

2025 Six Nations: Scotland 31-19 Italy

2024 Six Nations: Italy 31-29 Scotland

2023 RWC warm-up: Scotland 25-13 Italy

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 26-14 Italy

2022 Six Nations: Italy 22-33 Scotland

Italy v Scotland team news

