I think it’s a lose-lose for the Lions – they simply have to rack up the points: British & Irish Lions v Western Force predictions

Andy Farrell's side play their first game in Australia in Perth

We are on the cusp of the action starting in Australia so here are our Lions v Western Force predictions.

The Lions are desperate for an emphatic win after defeat to Argentina in Dublin last Friday. Andy Farrell has made 13 changes for a Western Force side who have Ben Donaldson back from Wallaby camp in place of the injured Kurtley Beale.

Lions v Western Force predictions

Rugby World deputy editor Josh Graham: British & Irish Lions 42-17 Western Force

It was a walk in the park 12 years ago for the Lions against the Force but this should be a sterner test. Simon Cron has assembled a solid side and although they are very unlikely to pull off a huge shock, they will help battle-harden the tourists.

The Lions have plenty of existing Irish connections which should mitigate the instability that 13 changes causes and I expect them to pull clear from the hour mark and hammer home their advantage on the scoreboard to give the tour lift off down under.

Key details

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), S4C (UK), Stand Sport (Australia), Rugby Pass TV (USA)

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Capacity: 60,000

Fun fact: This venue will host the first Ashes Test later this year

Lions v Western Force head-to-head

The two sides have only met once before, in 2013, when the Lions ran out 69-17 winners.

How to watch the British & Irish Lions v Western Force

Here is how to watch the British & Irish Lions v Western Force on Saturday.

If you are in the UK or Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports and Now TV. For information, visit the Sky website.

You can also watch via Now Sports which offers daily (£14.99) and monthly memberships.

If you are on holiday or on the move and want to watch the game, you can use a VPN, a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any other country in the world. NordVPN is currently offering 70% off.