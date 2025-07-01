I went out partying before arriving late on the Lions tour and accidentally waking up the captain!

Blair Kinghorn has gone from winning the Top 14 to jetting into Brisbane to join up with Andy Farrell's squad

Blair Kinghorn has swapped partying in Paris for business in Brisbane with the Lions after winning the Top 14 with Toulouse before hot-footing it down under.

The Scotland full-back admitted he caught up on some sleep on the flight after winning his third trophy with the French side courtesy of a thrilling 39-33 extra-time win over the champions of Europe, Bordeaux Bègles.

Kinghorn, 28, played all 100 minutes before stripping down to his pants and getting on it – he was even snapped puckering up with English team-mate Jack Willis, who many think should have been with him on the flight to Australia.

He said: “We got back to the hotel just before three and then we had a party in the hotel with all the families, friends and some sponsors, which was really good. It was a good way to finish off the season, everyone being together in the same place. And then I was heading to the airport about midday, so it wasn’t too fast.”

After an epic travel day from Paris to Dubai and then onto Brisbane, Kinghorn thought he might’ve been afforded the privacy of his own room. Instead, he unintentionally barged in on his new captain.

“I was with Maro (Itoje, last night),” he told journalists at the Lions’ training base at Churchie School. “I got in about quarter to 12. I was thinking ‘surely there won’t be anyone in the room’. I go in, chuck the bags down and up he pops. I was like ‘uh, sorry’. He’d been sleeping and I woke him up. It was funny, he woke up, shook my hand and went straight back to sleep.”

With his sole focus on Toulouse’s quest for a third straight domestic title, Kinghorn has some catching up to do to cement his place as the favourite to start at full-back in Andy Farrell’s Test team. Elliot Daly impressed in the role against the Western Force and Hugo Keenan will make his first start there in Wednesday’s match against the Queensland Reds.

Kinghorn added: “There’s obviously been a massive focus on winning the Top 14 with Toulouse. Our coach was saying that we’ve had such a great season stats-wise, that we’re at the top of everything, but it means nothing if you don’t win a trophy so there was a lot of pressure on us. To come away and win it was unbelievable. And then straight on a plane here.

“It’s good to finally be here and it feels a bit more real for me now, which is good because getting announced in the squad and then not having the chance to meet up with the boys doesn’t make it feel not real, but now I’m actually here, I’ve got all the kit, I’m with the boys.”

