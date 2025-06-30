Itoje returns, only Russell remains and Gibson-Park and Keenan start in Lions team v Queensland Reds

Andy Farrell makes 14 changes from side that beat Western Force on Saturday

Maro Itoje returns to captain the Lions against Queensland Reds with Finn Russell the only starter from Saturday’s 54-7 win over Western Force to retain his place.

Andy Farrell has made 14 changes with Irish duo Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan fit to start for their first appearances of the tour. Their fellow Leinsterman James Ryan is also set to make his Lions debut from the bench.

Itoje is joined by his compatriot Ollie Chessum in the second row for his first start in a red shirt. Tom Curry, Jac Morgan – who is now the sole Welshman in the squad – and Jack Conan make up the back-row for the match at Suncorp Stadium.

Tommy Freeman and Duhan van der Merwe join Keenan in the back three while Bundee Aki partners Huw Jones in the centres.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and England’s Will Stuart – who all came off the bench in Perth – are the starting front-row.

Farrell said: “We know each game on this Tour will be a step up from the game before and three more players are set to make their Lions debuts on Wednesday night, so congratulations to those guys.”

The Lions have been dealt a huge injury blow after Tomos Williams’s hamstring injury was confirmed to be serious enough to rule him out of the rest of the tour. Scotland’s Ben White is jetting in from Auckland, where he was with Gregor Townsend’s men preparing to face the New Zealand Maori, and will join the squad in Brisbane.

However, England No 9 Alex Mitchell has been named as the scrum-half cover on the bench and is set to make his third consecutive appearance – the only back in Farrell’s squad in line to do so.

The last time these two sides faced off in 2013, the Lions prevailed 22-10 thanks to a flawless kicking display from Owen Farrell as the Reds outscored the tourists by two tries to one.

Lions team v Queensland Reds

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/ England) #859

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #856

19. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England) #862

23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872

