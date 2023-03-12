Ireland Grand Slam still on – just England left

Andy Farrell's men beat Scotland to go four from four

The Ireland Grand Slam is still on after a 22-7 victory over Scotland at BT Murrayfield on Sunday in the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s side scored three tries so missed out on a try bonus point, but that will mean little if they can beat England at the Aviva Stadium next weekend to complete the clean sweep.

Ireland went in 8-7 up at half-time after a closely-fought opening 40. The visitors thought they had opened the scoring with a try from a botched Scotland quick lineout which had been gathered by Caelan Doris before a couple of phases later the men in green bundled over.

However, referee Luke Pearce chalked off the score and brought play back because Scotland hooker George Turner had used a fresh ball rather than the one that crossed the sideline which was in the possession of new Test centurion Stuart Hogg.

A Johnny Sexton penalty and Mack Hansen try gave Scotland the edge at the interval despite yet another try for Scotland centre Huw Jones.

Ireland’s injury problems, having lost Dan Sheehan, Iain Henderson and Caelan Doris in the first half, continued with Sheehan’s replacement at hooker Ronan Kelleher forced off with a shoulder problem and flanker Josh van der Flier forced to throw into the lineout.

However, Farrell’s men showed great resilience amid the injury carnage. Two tries from wing James Lowe and replacement No 8 Jack Conan put the game out of Scotland’s reach and Gregor Townsend’s side had no answer to the No 1 side.

Scotland’s hopes of claiming the title are now over having suffered their second successive loss of the championship with France the only team who can spoil the party on St Patrick’s Day weekend in Round Five.

But Les Bleus – who will be flying high after the 53-10 demolition of England at Twickenham – will be relying on Steve Borthwick’s side doing them a favour by beating Ireland.

If Ireland get the job done it will be only their fourth Grand Slam ever and their first since 2018.

