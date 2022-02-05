Don't miss the action from the opening match of the 2022 championship

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

The 2022 Six Nations will kick off this afternoon with Ireland‘s match against Wales – and the hosts are the favourites to win.

Wales have had to contend with a lot of injuries. Among those unavailable is trusted captain Alun Wyn Jones. Their opener against Ireland will be a tricky match, especially after their opponents’ good form during the autumn Internationals.

But despite being underdogs, Wayne Pivac is confident his team can get a win. He said: “We’ve everything to gain and nothing to lose. We want to go out there, and each individual wants to put their best foot forward. They know there’s a lot at stake as defending champions.”

Check out our full Ireland v Wales preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the opener wherever you are.

And this is how the teams are lining up in Dublin…

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, James Hume.

WALES: Liam Williams; Johnny McNicholl, Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit; Dan Biggar (captain), Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Owen Watkin.

How to watch Ireland v Wales from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Ireland v Wales, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

The game, which kicks off at 2.15pm GMT will be shown live on ITV in the UK. Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against Ireland.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the game is also on free-to-air TV, with the match available to watch on RTE 2.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the match which kicks off at 3.15pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year and kick-off for this match is 3.15pm.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the fixture 1.15am can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the match from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sky Sport NZ.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Variety 1.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The fixture will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The game will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Ireland v Wales: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Ireland v Wales, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

