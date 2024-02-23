Ireland v Wales predictions Six Nations 2024: Can Gatland pull off upset?

Ireland host Wales at the Aviva Stadium in round three of the Six Nations

Winless Wales travel to Dublin to face top-of-the-table Ireland as we look at who could be victorious in this famous fixture. Here are our Ireland v Wales predictions ahead of their round three Six Nations clash.

Warren Gatland returned to a Wales side in crisis and has somewhat steadied the ship with a decent World Cup campaign.

However, they go into this match as serious underdogs with a very inexperienced team and having lost their two Six Nations games so far.

Ireland on the other hand are full of confidence and have seemingly got over their agonising quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks.

Andy Farrell’s side are in excellent form, having dispatched France in the opening game and followed that up with a convincing 36-0 win over Italy.

The men in green are hungry for another Grand Slam and beating their Celtic rivals seems like a straightforward next step.

Ireland v Wales predictions

Josh Graham: Ireland by 11. Wales will be smart enough not to be blown away but they don’t have enough to derail the Irish juggernaut. Especially at home. The double Grand Slam will still be firmly on come Monday morning.

Eddie McAteer: Ireland by 18. Even though Wales have shown real strength of character in their games against England and Scotland, they were very different prospects to this Ireland side.

England have struggled in attack and Scotland took their foot off the gas for an entire half, whereas Ireland are firing on all cylinders.

The hosts are the definition of a well-oiled machine and I cannot see them slipping up against Wales, especially at the Aviva Stadium. It should be straightforward.

Kick-off time 2:15pm GMT – Saturday 24 February

TV channel ITV 1 (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Capacity: 51,711

Ireland v Wales head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: Wales 10-34 Ireland

2022 Six Nations: Ireland 29-7 Wales

2021 Six Nations: Wales 21-16 Ireland

2020 Six Nations: Ireland 24-14 Wales

2019 Six Nations: Wales 25-7 Ireland

Ireland v Wales team news

IRELAND: Frawley; Nash, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Crowley, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; McCarthy, Beirne; O’Mahony (capt), Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: 16 Kelleher, 17 Healy, 18 Jager, 19 Ryan, 20 Baird, 21 Conan, 22 Murray, 23 McCloskey.

WALES: Winnett; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Costelow, Tomos Williams; G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti, Jenkins (capt), Beard, Mann, Reffell, Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Elias, 17 Domachoswki, 18 D Lewis, 19 Rowlands, 20 M Martin, 21 Hardy, 22 I Lloyd, 23 Grady.

