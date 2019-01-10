Ireland Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

The second best team in the world, a lot is expected of Ireland heading to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but can they deliver?
Ireland are unquestionably one of the favourites going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup. After knocking at the door for years, their pragmatic and ruthlessly efficient style has seen them become, deservedly, the No 2 side in the world. A November Test against New Zealand was highly anticipated and like Chicago in 2016, the Irish came out on top.
How They Qualified
Ireland were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
Johnny Sexton is the beating heart of Ireland at fly-half and forms a savvy half-back pairing with Conor Murray. In the pack, tighthead Tadhg Furlong is the cornerstone of the scrum.
The Coach – Joe Schmidt
A precise, demanding and brilliant Kiwi coach. He oversaw Ireland’s first-ever win over the All Blacks in 2016 and a Six Nations Grand Slam this year, as well as championship titles in 2014 and 2015. He also led Leinster to two European Cups and before that was an assistant at Clermont when they won the Top 14 in 2010.
Major Work-ons?
Against Australia in the summer, Ireland were unstuck by a punishing defence and breakdown thievery. Used to being the aggressors, they must not get rattled when pressure goes the other way.
Ireland Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups
- Saturday 10 August 2019: Ireland v Italy, (Aviva Stadium), KO TBC
- Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, (Twickenham), KO TBC
- Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, (Principality Stadium), KO TBC
- Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, (Aviva Stadium), KO TBC
Ireland Rugby World Cup Group
Ireland are in Group A alongside Scotland, Japan, Russia and Samoa.
Ireland Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sun 22 Sep Ireland v Scotland (Yokohama)
- Sat 28 Sep Japan v Ireland (Shizuoka)
- Thu 3 Oct Ireland v Russia (Kobe)
- Sat 12 Oct Ireland v Samoa (Fukuoka)
Ireland Rugby World Cup Squad
Ireland 2018 Tour of Australia squad (we will update this section when the official squad is announced)
FORWARDS: Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Dan Leavy, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, James Ryan, John Ryan, CJ Stander, Devin Toner.
BACKS: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Record: P35 W21 D0 L14
- 1987 Quarter-finals
- 1991 Quarter-finals
- 1995 Quarter-finals
- 1999 Quarter-final play-offs
- 2003 Quarter-finals
- 2007 Pool stages
- 2011 Quarter-finals
- 2015 Quarter-finals
