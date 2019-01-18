The second best team in the world, a lot is expected of Ireland heading to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but can they deliver?

Ireland Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Ireland are unquestionably one of the favourites going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup. After knocking at the door for years, their pragmatic and ruthlessly efficient style has seen them become, deservedly, the No 2 side in the world. A November Test against New Zealand was highly anticipated and like Chicago in 2016, the Irish came out on top.

How They Qualified

Ireland were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

Johnny Sexton is the beating heart of Ireland at fly-half and forms a savvy half-back pairing with Conor Murray. In the pack, tighthead Tadhg Furlong is the cornerstone of the scrum.

The Coach – Joe Schmidt

A precise, demanding and brilliant Kiwi coach. He oversaw Ireland’s first-ever win over the All Blacks in 2016 and a Six Nations Grand Slam this year, as well as championship titles in 2014 and 2015. He also led Leinster to two European Cups and before that was an assistant at Clermont when they won the Top 14 in 2010.

Major Work-ons?

Against Australia in the summer, Ireland were unstuck by a punishing defence and breakdown thievery. Used to being the aggressors, they must not get rattled when pressure goes the other way.

Ireland Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups

Saturday 10 August 2019: Ireland v Italy , (Aviva Stadium), KO TBC

, (Aviva Stadium), KO TBC Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland , (Twickenham), KO TBC

, (Twickenham), KO TBC Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland , (Principality Stadium), KO TBC

, (Principality Stadium), KO TBC Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, (Aviva Stadium), KO TBC

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Ireland Rugby World Cup Group

Ireland are in Group A alongside Scotland, Japan, Russia and Samoa.

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Groups

Ireland Rugby World Cup Fixtures