“It just felt right” – Henry Slade confirms Exeter Chiefs future

Slade will remain at the Premiership cub

Exeter Chiefs have announced Henry Slade will stay at the club and has signed a new deal with the Premiership side.

The 31-year-old was a dual-registered player for Exeter and Plymouth in the 2011/12 season but signed full-time in 2012. He made his Premiership debt in 2013 and has since won two league titles and a Champions Cup.

Related: Vunipolas leave Saracens

The England international was expected to stay at the English club. He had reported interest around him last year from clubs abroad but did not take the opportunity.

The details around Slade’s new deal have not been confirmed.

Exeter had confused fans earlier in the day with a video which insinuated he would be leaving the club. However, they released another video shortly after confirming he would stay at the Premiership side.

“This is a special Chiefs squad,” he said. “They have the desire, talent and ability to reach the very top. I am excited to see the journey they go on. And I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Slade added on the club website: “There were a lot of factors behind my decision to stay at Exeter Chiefs. I love the club, I’m from just down the road and my family get to come nearly every weekend to watch me play at Sandy Park.

“I joined the academy at 18, so the club is all I’ve ever really known as a professional rugby player. I feel very lucky to be able to say I’ve represented the club over 200 times.

“I call Exeter my home. I’ve started a young family here – my eldest daughter starts school in September – so it just felt right to stay. The club has been my whole adult life, so I just didn’t feel like it was time to go.”

The club’s director of rugby Rob Baxter added: “He’s had an incredibly good year, he’s quite rightfully up there as one of the players of the year across the Premiership.

“For us, he’s been an important player for years. He’s embodied what being an Exeter Chief is all about. How hard he’s worked, how much he’s sacrificed for the team, how he personally has grown and helped the team to grow – they’re all qualities that have made him a great Exeter Chief.

“We’re absolutely delighted he’s staying at Sandy Park.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.