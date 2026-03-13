A triple-header for the ages is in store this weekend

So this it – Scotland are on the precipice of history after a scarcely believable dismantling of France in Edinburgh. Here are our Super Saturday predictions.

Les Bleus still have an advantage after rescuing a late bonus point last week but if Gregor Townsend’s men can beat Ireland in Dublin, it will really ramp up the pressure on Fabien Galthié’s defending champions when they take on England in the day’s final encounter.

Read more: How to watch Six Nations Super Saturday wherever you are

Six Nations Super Saturday predictions

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Ireland 17-28 Scotland, Wales 21-30 Italy, France 21-7 England

Forgive me, Irish fans, but for the good of the Six Nations finale a Scottish bonus-point win in Dublin is what the doctor has ordered. The Toonie Army are on cloud nine after the magic at Murrayfield in round four and the feel-good momentum should be enough to banish their poor record against the men in green.

Andy Farrell’s troops struggled to get past a battling Wales side and this might be one game too many for them in what’s been a very up-down campaign. Wales should give Italy a good game but Gonzalo Quesada’s Azzurri should have too much in the locker after finally completing the set of Six Nations wins by turning over England in Rome.

So it will all come down to what many previously predicted as a Grand Slam-decider at the Stade de France in Paris… I can see Steve Borthwick’s beleaguered England causing France problems but winning in the French capital feels like too big a mountain to climb in just a week. However, they could just keep them under four tries and hand a title to Scotland…

Six Nations Super Saturday key info, kick-off times and TV cahnnels

Ireland v Scotland (2.10pm) Live on ITV @ Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Wales v Italy (4.40pm) Live on BBC, Premier Sports & S4C @ Principality Stadium, Cardiff

France v England (8.10pm) Live on ITV @ Stade de France, Paris

Super Saturday team news

Scotland start the same 9, 10, 12, 13 in an entire Six Nations campaign for the first time but our forced into changes in the second row with Max Williamson partnering Grant Gilchrist after injuries to Gregor Brown and SCott Cummings. Zander Fagerson reclaims the No 3 jersey from D’arcy Rae.

Alex Craig, Magnus Bradbury and Kyle Rowe are on the bench and should make their first appearances of the 2026 campaign.

Andy Farrell has made four changes and Bundee Aki is back on the bench. Hooker Dan Sheehan, lock Joe McCarthy and openside flanker Josh van der Flier return with Tommy O’Brien back on the wing.

Wales are unchanged for Italy, with Blair Murray coming onto the replacements.

Italy have made three changes with scrum tyro Simone Ferrari missing through injury.

France start Pierre-Louis Barassi and Temo Matiu against England.

Steve Borthwick has made just one change from defeat to Italy with Ollie Chessum starting at six.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you