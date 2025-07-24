Joe Schmidt powers up his pack in Australia team v British & Irish Lions second Test

Joe Schmidt has thrust Will Skelton and Rob Valetini into the starting XV

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has powered up his pack with the return of big boys Will Skelton and Rob Valetini in the Australia team v British & Irish Lions for the second Test.

Both La Rochelle lock Skelton and Brumbies basher Valetini have recovered from calf injuries and will add some considerable heft to the Australia forwards.

Schmidt has also drafted in Langi Gleeson onto the bench which features a 6-2 forwards-backs split as the Wallabies aim to match fire with fire as they bid to keep the series alive in Saturday’s do-or-die clash.

“Bobby brings experience in and he probably brings confidence to other players as well because of his experience and ability,” said Schmidt.

“Will knows what it’s like to play these players, he’s played them regularly and he’s won against them regularly, certainly in Europe.

“One of the key things with Will is he’s a very calm influence. He’s a big man and big-hearted as well.”

Schmidt has made three changes in total – all in the forwards – with former captain David Porecki coming in at hooker. James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa are either side of him in the front row after the scrum went well at Suncorp in Brisbane.

Jeremy Williams drops to the bench to make way for Skelton who partners Nick Frost in the engine room while Valetini comes in for last week’s debutant Nick Champion de Crespigny, who misses out on the 23 altogether despite, in Schmidt’s words, acquitting himself well.

Fraser McReight and skipper Harry Wilson – who Schmidt says has no problem with not being confirmed as his country’s permanent leader – complete the back-row.

Schmidt has kept faith with Tom Lynagh and Jake Gordon as the half-back pairing with the entire backline unchanged.

Len Ikitau and Joeseph Suaalii continue their midfield partnership while Tom Wright is at full-back with Max Jorgensen and Harry Potter continue on the wings.

Australia team v British & Irish Lions second Test

15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Tom Lynagh, 9 Jake Gordon; 1 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Carlo Tizzano, 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Ben Donaldson

