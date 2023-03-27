Johnny Sexton set to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Ireland captain may finish his Leinster career on the sidelines

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is set to miss the rest of the season due to a groin problem he picked up in the Grand Slam-clinching win over England.

Leinster confirmed fly-half Sexton will undergo a procedure on Tuesday which is set to keep the 37-year-old sidelined for the rest of the season.

It means the end of Sexton’s Leinster career could be spent on the sidelines with the No 10 due to retire after the World Cup, with the injury not thought to threaten his participation in that tournament for Andy Farrell’s side.

In a statement, Leinster – who have already qualified for the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs – said: “Johnny Sexton will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on the groin injury picked up in Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against England which will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the Leinster Rugby season.”

Sexton came off with about ten minutes to go at the Aviva Stadium during the 29-16 win over Steve Borthwick’s side that sealed a first ever Ireland Grand Slam that culminated in Dublin.

His understudy at club and country level, Ross Byrne, will now take the reins for the URC run-in and business end of the Champions Cup.

Four-time winners Leinster will host fellow Irish province Ulster in the last 16 of the competition on Saturday 1 April at Aviva Stadium.

Leo Cullen’s side are searching for a first European title in five years and know they will have a competitive advantage this year if they can make it all the way to the final as it is being staged in Dublin at Aviva Stadium.

