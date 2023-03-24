Ireland players take Grand Slam bender to Ringrose family home

Footage of celebrations in Dublin went viral

Ireland players appeared to take their Grand Slam bender to Garry Ringrose‘s family home amid reports on social media that the centre was reluctant to keep the party going for a fourth straight day.

Footage of what appeared to be the entire Ireland squad rocking up at what is allegedly the Ringrose address in South Dublin went viral as the Grand Slam celebrations rolled on.

In the clip, several players can be seen arriving with hoods up while Player of the Championship nominee Hugo Keenan is sporting a retro Chelsea football shirt and veteran flanker Peter O’Mahony is the last to arrive holding two bottles of beer.

The story is said to be that Ringrose, who missed the crucial 29-16 win over England at the Aviva Stadium after suffering a sickening head injury against Scotland in Round 4, didn’t fancy coming out for another day on the lash, so the Ireland boys brought the party to him.

Keenan’s fellow Player of the Championship nominees Caelan Doris and Mack Hansen can also be spotted on camera after the trio were named on the Guinness Six Nations shortlist alongside French trio Antoine Dupont, Damian Penaud and Thomas Ramos.

Ten of Farrell’s all-conquering Ireland side have also been named in a British and Irish Lions 23 selected by Wales coach Warren Gatland.

Writing in his Telegraph column, former Lions coach Gatland was tasked with picking a match-day squad if there to be a Lions test the weekend after the conclusion of this Six Nations and tellingly omitted all of his Wales players.

