Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears live stream: How to watch Premiership Rugby clash

Two of the Gallagher Premiership frontrunners meet at Welford Road

Two sides with very similar Gallagher Premiership records meet at Welford Road in this second-meets-third clash. This guide explains how to watch Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of how to use a VPN to tune in if you’re outside your usual country.

– Kick-off: 3.05pm GMT, Saturday 21 December – Watch in the UK: TNT Sports (UK/Ireland) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Pat Lam’s high-scoring Bristol Bears have been one of the surprise packages of the season, with only points difference separating them from table-topping local rivals Bath Rugby. Michael Cheika’s Leicester Tigers have matched their opponents’ five wins this season, however – and comprehensively beat the Sharks in the European Champions Cup last weekend – so expect an extremely close encounter in the East Midlands.

Read on to find out how to watch Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears live streams on Saturday. You can also find out how to watch other Premiership Rugby live streams this weekend, and plan ahead for the rest of the season with our guide to Gallagher Premiership 2024/25 fixtures.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears live streams in the UK and Ireland

UK viewers can see all 93 Gallagher Premiership matches this season on Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports network (formerly BT Sport). The broadcaster also holds the rights to show Premiership matches in Ireland.

You can watch Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears live streams on Discovery+. The match is also available on TNT Sports 1.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Premiership action, along with Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

ITV also broadcasts a weekly late-night highlights show, Gallagher Premiership Unleashed. You’ll need to stay up late on Boxing Day to tune in, because it airs at 12.40am in the early hours of Friday morning.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears if you’re travelling abroad

Away from home on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss any of this big Gallagher Premiership clash. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears: live stream from the USA

In the United States, Major League Rugby’s The Rugby Network platform will have full-match coverage of every Gallagher Premiership match this season – including the Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears live stream. Kick-off is at 10.05am ET/7.05am PT on Saturday morning.

You’ll need to subscribe to TRN+ to follow the action in the US. It’s available on mobile or tablet (for iOS or Android) and via your web browser, and will cost you $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year. A free trial is available in case you want to try before you buy.

Live stream Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears in Australia

In Australia, Gallagher Premiership matches can be streamed live on Stan Sport. Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears kicks off at 2.05am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

