The flying Welsh wing opened the scoring against the Sigma Lions

Louis Rees-Zammit scores four minutes into Lions debut

He is one of the most exciting young stars in world rugby and Louis Rees-Zammit took fewer than five minutes to get his first ever try in the red of the British & Irish Lions. As you will see below, he was sharp onto a kick and opened up the scoring in the Lions’ first match on South African soil, against the Sigma Lions.

As you will see, Finn Russell gets the ball wide to hooker Jamie George, who turns to find Owen Farrell with the short pop. The inside centre then flings it to his midfield partner Chris Harris, who puts in a chip over the top… and Rees-Zammit did the rest.

As Ronan O’Gara said on the Sky coverage at half-time: “That takes some amount of finishing – he is something special.”

In a footrace with Sigma Lions wideout Rabz Maxwane, the Welsh flyer read the bounce of the ball, brushed him off, and went over for the opening score.

And that was not all that was noteworthy about this. According to statistician Stuart Farmer, the speedster is the youngest Lions try-scorer since Keith Jarrett in 1968, who scored against the North East Cape.

At just 20 years old and 240 days, the blistering tyro is not fazed at all by rugby at this level. Remember: this is his first match in the famous red jersey of the Lions.

The Lions went on to win the match 56-14, with Josh Adams scoring four tries.

The Lions play next against the Sharks on Wednesday, with the match live on Sky Sports.

