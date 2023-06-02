Mack Hansen reveals tattoo of Andy Farrell’s face

Ireland winger has a permanent reminder of his head coach

Ireland winger Mack Hansen showed off his tattoo of Andy Farrell‘s face after following through on his promise to honour his head coach.

Appearing on the Big Jim podcast with former Scotland second row Jim Hamilton, Hansen confirmed he still planned to get a tattoo of the Ireland boss – something he initially said he would do after Ireland won the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam by beating England in Dublin in March.

The story goes that Hansen said he would get a tattoo of ‘Faz’ if Ireland won the Grand Slam and sure enough captain Johnny Sexton remembered the claim. Hansen told Sports Joe: “So he put it to me and I guess, as a man of my word, I’ll have to get that as well.

“So it’ll be coming in the next, next couple of weeks when I get a bit of time… I mean, like if you, you can’t go saying stuff like that when you’ve already done it because they know you’re going to get it done. So now you have to get it done.”

Mack Hansen tattoo revealed

When speaking with Hamilton, Australia-born Hansen reaffirmed his commitment to getting the new ink and just a few days after the podcast was released, Hamilton tweeted confirmation that he had come good on his word.

Related: Ireland Rugby World Cup squad

Alongside a picture of the artwork, Hamilton wrote on Twitter: “Just spoke with Mack Hansen. He has done the deed. A tattoo of Andy Farrell.

“I asked him for proof. I’m am (sic) now sharing that proof.”

Hansen, who is from Australia’s capital Canberra but qualifies for Ireland because his mother was born in Cork, already has a tattoo of Connacht team-mate Oisín Dowling on his leg, so it’s not his first foray into rugby-related ink.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.