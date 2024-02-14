Injured Mack Hansen wears Sexton novelty shirt with cheeky number

Hansen has been ruled out of the 2024 tournament

Ireland wing Mack Hansen may be injured but that has not kept him away from Six Nations game days.

The Connacht player was ruled out of the 2024 tournament with a dislocated shoulder but was spotted in the crowd for Ireland’s 36-0 home win against Italy.

Related: Ireland top try-scorer

A fan took a video of Hansen and uploaded it to social media. It showed the player in a retro Ireland polo top with ‘Sexton 69’ on the back.

Watch Mack Hansen Sexton shirt clip from Aviva

Hansen watched on as Ireland recorded a comfortable bonus-point win at the Aviva Stadium but of course Johnny Sexton was not in the team. Sexton retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The result against Italy was the first time Ireland had nilled a team in the Six Nations era. The last time they did so in the tournament was against England in 1987 where they won 17-0 (Russ Petty).

The win has kept Ireland on course for the Grand Slam after they defeated France in round one. If they manage to beat every team this year, they will become the first team to record back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations era.

The talk of a Grand Slam started after the dominant win over France but Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was quick to play down the subject.

He said after the opening France win: “We want to be in it (title contention) at the last week but internally we’re hungry to be as good as we possibly can be.

“In reality it’s one win, it’s one win out of one and we’ve got to be on to the next one. It (the championship) is not won or lost but it’s about building on this.

“We tend to be pretty harsh on our performances when we’ve won because we’re able to do that and make some good points so hopefully we’re able to get better because of that.

“But the feel-good factor of a victory like that… it’s a special victory, it definitely is and it’s there to be celebrated, that’s for sure.”

What did you make of the Mack Hansen Sexton shirt? Let us know on social media or email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.