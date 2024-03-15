Manu Tuilagi speaks on England future amid retirement speculation

Tuilagi is thought to be playing in France next season

England centre Manu Tuilagi did not budge when grilled about whether this weekend’s match against France would be his last international game.

Speculation has been swirling around Tuilagi as it is being reported he will play for a French club next season. This would rule the 32-year-old out of England contention with no guarantees he would get back in the team if he were to return to the Premiership.

Tuilagi himself has not commented on his club future. He has also not officially announced an international retirement.

When asked if the French game could be his last for England, he said: “The plan is to hopefully get on the pitch on Saturday. I don’t really know what I am doing tomorrow to be fair!

“For me representing England and getting opportunity is a blessing and I can’t wait. Every time I get to represent England it could be the last game. Every game could be your last game, so you have got to make the most of it and enjoy it.”

England have a chance to win the Six Nations title on Saturday but they are relying on other results to go their way. Tuilagi is starting from the bench and if he is called upon he will win his 60th England cap.

The match will also be his first of this tournament after recovering from injury.

“I feel very blessed to be able to get back into the team. We’ve got an unbelievable team. For me to be able to get this opportunity again – I love it,” Tuilagi said.

“Whenever you get the opportunity to be a part of it it’s a blessing. It’s been an amazing campaign for us.”

