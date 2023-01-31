Mike Brown joins Leicester Tigers on short-term deal

Former England full-back had been without a club since leaving Newcastle

Former England full-back Mike Brown has signed for Leicester Tigers on a short-term deal after completing a successful trial period with the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions.

Brown, 37, had been without a club since leaving Newcastle Falcons at the end of last season and most recently featured for the Barbarians having previously spent 16 years with Harlequins.

The 72-cap international will provide cover for Richard Wigglesworth’s side during the Guinness Six Nations with two full-back options in Freddie Steward and Anthony Watson both away with former coach Steve Borthwick’s England.

Freddie Burns started in the No 15 shirt in Saturday’s 19-18 East Midlands derby defeat to Northampton in what was his final match for the club before taking up an opportunity in New Zealand with Super Rugby side the Highlanders.

Brown said: “To join a club like this with all of its history and players who have been here before, it is amazing. When Leicester Tigers offer you the chance to go into the environment, it is a hard one to turn down.

“To get the chance to come into the environment has been great so far and a really positive experience for me.It has just had a great impression on me, led by enthusiastic coaches – one of which in Wiggy I have played a lot of rugby with – and then equally, all of the players have welcomed me in.

“I have felt sharp and it has been really good out on the field with this group of Tigers players. I still believe I have a part to play in the game. I didn’t believe it was my time to stop because I felt good and I still feel good.

“I have been staying fit, wanting to be ready and not just hanging on to hope but being best prepared if it did.”

Interim head coach Wigglesworth welcomed the arrival of his former international colleague and said: “Mike is an experienced Premiership player, who has represented his country and won trophies at club and Test level.

“His experience and his knowledge is vital during this Six Nations period where we have a number of players away.

“Mike is hungry to prove himself out on the pitch and impressed us with not only what he’s saying and doing off the pitch, but his efforts on the field and willingness to help those guys around him.

“Above all, Mike is a competitor and wants to be successful. We want those attributes in our players and he offers that.”

