The series was popular on the streaming service

Netflix Full Contact series two has not yet officially been recommissioned. The documentary follows the teams involved in the Six Nations tournament. Season one was first released in January 2024 and it documented the 2023 competition where Ireland won the Grand Slam.

The most viral moment from the documentary came from Scotland fly-half Finn Russell. When asked to describe himself and style of play he replied, tongue firmly in cheek : “Some people might say I’m good to watch. If you’re a football fan you might say kinda like Messi.”

The comment led to fans and media debating whether Russell was like Lionel Messi, one of the best footballers of all time. It became such a highlight from the series that Russell was asked about it in a press conference before the 2024 tournament began.

“Similarities between me and Messi? What, really? We wear No 10 and that’s about it,” he said. “I was asked to describe myself for a non-rugby fan, and I jokingly said I’d be like Messi if you were a football fan – and that’s just taken off by the looks of it. It’s seemed to get blown up out of the series, hasn’t it? Making headlines from a passing comment.”

The series was supposedly a ratings hit for the streaming service and it has led many to ask if there will be a second season. The Telegraph are reporting the documentary has been given the green light. Camera crews are believed to have been with the teams since the build-up to this year’s Six Nations started and filming is underway. Season two will follow the teams as they compete in the 2024 tournament.

The publication are also reporting teams are being more open with their access. After the ratings boom “every team has stepped up”, the paper’s source suggested.

So far in the 2024 Six Nations Ireland look set to become the first team in the Six Nations era to win back-to-back Grand Slams. They dominated France in round one and defeated Italy in round two.

