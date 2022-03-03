All the latest news on players injured before and during this year's Six Nations Championship

2022 Six Nations Injuries Update

All eyes are on this year’s Six Nations, which is set to be one of the most hotly contested for a long time. While we debate who could win it all, team selection and who is in red-hot form, there is the perpetual issue: who has the healthiest squad?

Every season players drop out, so here is a rolling update of the major injuries for each team.

Andrew Porter to miss rest of Six Nations

Ahead of round four, prop Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with an ankle injury.

The loosehead has returned to Leinster, with the IRFU saying his “medical treatment will be managed by the Leinster Medical Team.”

England

Owen Farrell was the first big story for Six Nations injuries, this season. He was originally named England captain for the Six Nations, with Eddie Jones believing he would have recovered from the ankle injury he suffered last autumn.

However, he suffered another injury in Saracens training ahead of his proposed comeback match against London Irish and Jones has now confirmed that Farrell will be unavailable for the duration of the Six Nations.

In the second row, Joe Launchbury was added to the squad following the Murrayfield defeat. He replaced flanker Lewis Ludlam, who did not travel to Rome due to a rib cartilage injury.

London Irish openside Tom Pearson has also been added, while Jonny Hill is with the squad ahead of the Wales match but undergoing rehab on a fibula injury.

Jonny May has withdrawn from the squad with a knee injury, with Jones saying the wing requires knee surgery. The winger is likely to be out for the entire tournament. Joe Marler and Joe Marchant tested positive for Covid in the lead-up to the Scotland fixture but completed isolation protocols and were included in the match-day 23.

Elliot Daly and George Ford were called up to the squad ahead of the Scotland game.

Ahead of the round-three match against Wales, Jones named a 25-man squad for a five-day training camp in London.

Manu Tuilagi is back in the squad after a hamstring injury. He returned to action for Sale Sharks the day after the Calcutta Cup defeat.

Sam Simmonds will not take part in training during the first of the two fallow weeks. That is to help manage an ongoing hip issue – the Exeter No 8 will rehab the injury in camp.

Courtney Lawes, the usual stand-in captain, missed the round one loss in Scotland with a concussion. He failed to feature against Italy in round two as well but has linked up with the squad ahead of the Wales match. He will continue to work through return-to-play protocols.

At the Six Nations launch, Jones mentioned Sam Underhill as a player who could link up with the England Six Nations squad later in the championship. However, the Bath back-row suffered another head injury against Leinster in January so that now seems unlikely.

Luke Cowan-Dickie went off against Wales in round three, and now his club Exeter Chiefs say “It’s a pretty significant knee ligament injury, which will need an operation.”

France

Captain Charles Ollivon remains out following knee surgery, while fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is still missing from the France Six Nations squad with a thigh injury.

After impressing against Italy in round one, centre Jonathan Danty (ankle) will not feature in round two against Ireland but he returned to the squad ahead of Scotland. Prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu also looks set to miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Star try-scorer Gabin Villiere is out of the squad for Scotland with injury.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont also suffered knee problem ahead of the tournament, but returned to skipper the side to victory over Italy in round one.

Ireland

Captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland’s match against France after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Keith Earls will be out for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury ahead of Ireland’s round one victory over Wales.

The winger was expected to be among the substitutes on opening weekend, but was forced to return to his club, Munster, for a scan.

Hooker Rob Herring has also left camp and returned to Ulster with a calf injury. Dave Heffernan has replaced him.

Head coach Andy Farrell had more positive news on Iain Henderson (ankle) and Robbie Henshaw (adductor), who were named in the team for the trip to France in round two after sitting out the Wales game.

Tom O’Toole was ruled out of Ireland’s match against Italy with a hamstring injury.

Prior to the tournament, the biggest hit to Ireland’s Six Nations squad was James Lowe, who missed the first two rounds with a muscle injury but he was called into the squad ahead of their Italy match.

Another back-three player, Jacob Stockdale, is also out having undergone ankle surgery.

Joey Carbery will be available after a fractured elbow, while Josh van der Flier (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf) and James Ryan (hamstring) recovered in time to start in round one.

Andrew Porter is the latest big Six Nations injuries story, having injured his ankle against Italy in round three of the competition.

Italy

Sergio Parisse hopes to be given a last hurrah in the Italy shirt during the championship, but he was left out of the initial Italy Six Nations squad because he needs more game time.

The former Italy captain suffered a hand injury and his club Toulon didn’t play for a while because of Covid. Once Parisse is fully fit and has some matches under his belt, it’s thought he will be called into the squad by new coach Kieran Crowley.

Scotland

Six Nations injuries have started to pile up for Scotland.

Jamie Ritchie was seen on crutches after Scotland’s opening weekend victory over England and will not play against Wales in round two. After the Calcutta Cup win, coach Gregor Townsend offered a grave verdict, admitting “it’s not looking great for Jamie just now.”

The injury, which Townsend described as affecting the flanker’s “hamstring and groin area” depletes a Scotland Six Nations squad that began the tournament with few major fitness concerns.

Rory Sutherland is set to miss the rest of the tournament due to rib and shoulder injuries sustained in Scotland’s match against Wales.

Back-row Josh Bayliss was unavailable with a concussion but he was back in contention ahead of France.

Jonny Gray is unavailable for the France match due to an ankle injury. Scotland will also be without Scott Cummings (knee) and Cam Redpath (unknown injury). James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Kiran McDonald and Marshall Sykes were called into the squad ahead of the French match.

Wales

Wales have been hardest hit by Six Nations Injuries, with more than 600 caps-worth of experience unavailable for selection.

The absentees are: Alun Wyn Jones (shoulder), Dan Lydiate (ACL), Ken Owens (back), George North (knee), Leigh Halfpenny (knee), Justin Tipuric (shoulder), Taulupe Faletau (calf), Josh Navidi (shoulder), Elliot Dee (neck), Josh Macleod (achilles) and Johnny Williams (shoulder).

Wayne Pivac has said some stars could return later during the championship.

Six players have been released back to their regions and are available for selection this weekend: Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets) and Bradley Roberts (Ulster). They will rejoin the Wales camp on Sunday 30 January.

In addition, second-row Christ Tshiunza tested positive for Covid on Monday (24 January) and immediately went into isolation. The star was later ruled out of the entire tournament with a hamstring injury. Taulupe Faletau was called into the squad as his replacement.

This post will be updated throughout the Six Nations.

