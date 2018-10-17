The All Blacks have named a 51-man squad for their upcoming matches.

New Zealand Autumn Internationals Squad

The All Blacks and Steve Hansen have named their squad for their upcoming matches against Australia in Bledisloe 3, and their Autumn International matches against England, Ireland, Italy and Japan.

The matches against England and Ireland are hotly anticipated, with the All Blacks having not played England since 2014, and they last lost to Ireland in Chicago back in 2016.

As a result, Hansen has named a strong 32-man main squad with several big names returning from injury like; Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Brodie Retallick and Liam Squire. Additionally, Dalton Papalii is a new All Black and Matt Todd comes in to replace an injured Sam Cane and unavailable loose forwards Shannon Frizell and Jordan Taufua.

The introduction of Todd is a step away form the usual All Blacks selection policy after he was selected despite playing for Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights. Usually players have to play in the country to be selected.

Hansen has also named a 19-man wider training squad for the All Blacks match against Japan. This features seven uncapped players who are Tyrel Lomax, Reuben O’Neill, Gareth Evans, Bryn Hall, Brett Cameron, George Bridge and Matt Proctor.

Hansen has clearly decided to use this period to prepare for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan next year. He said; “Having the extra group come to Japan will allow us to send the bulk of our main squad to London early to acclimatise and prepare for what will be three big Test matches in the Northern Hemisphere, starting with England.

“Bringing in the wider squad players also allows us to grow our player depth and will expose them to the international arena, which we think will be great for their development and, in turn, will benefit New Zealand Rugby in the long-term.

“We’ll also be using the Japanese leg of our Tour to road test a few things ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup, as we will be using the same hotels and training facilities while we are there. We’re also playing Australia and Japan at two of our Rugby World Cup venues,”