New Zealand confirm Scott Robertson’s All Blacks assistants

New Zealand have confirmed the All Blacks assistants that will serve under incoming head coach Scott Robertson from 2024.

It was previously announced that Crusaders coach ‘Razor’ would take over from incumbent Ian Foster following the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France that kicks off in September.

However, the identity of his backroom staff had been kept secret until now. Blues head coach Leon MacDonald, who had reportedly been an SRU candidate to succeed Gregor Townsend as Scotland head coach, will be the new attack coach.

Current forwards coach Jason Ryan, who joined in 2022, will retain his role with the national side along with head of performance Nic Gill.

Robertson’s Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen will follow him to the All Blacks and coach the defence. Another Super Rugby Pacific head coach in the shape of the Hurricanes’ Jason Holland will join the team to help MacDonald run the attack.

Robertson said: “I’ve known Jason (Ryan), Leon, Scott, Alfie (Holland) and Gilly for a long time and worked with them all at times during my playing and coaching career. They are a highly talented and motivated group who will bring different strengths to the table and who share a similar philosophy on the game.

“Like myself with the Crusaders, I know they all have important work to do in 2023 and their main focus will be on their current job in hand, but we will be ready to go from 2024.”

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said: “We are pleased to have secured four talented and experienced coaches to guide the All Blacks into 2024 and beyond. All four have proven themselves as successful and skilled mentors in their respective Super Rugby environments and in some cases overseas.

“As we announce this group, I would also like to acknowledge the current All Blacks coaching group who will guide the team through 2023, and who have the full backing and support of NZ Rugby as they build toward the Rugby World Cup in France.

“We believe it was important to announce this group now to allow the four appointed assistant coaches to focus on their Super Rugby Pacific commitments this season, and to allow their organisations to progress their planning for 2024.”

