New Zealand player ratings: Jordan and Smith smash Pumas to make final

Here's how we rated the performance of Ian Foster's All Blacks against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final

Will Jordan’s hat-trick helped New Zealand thrash Argentina 44-6 to become the first side to reach five Rugby World Cup finals.

Ian Foster’s men will now face the winner of England v South Africa on Saturday night as they bid for a third World Cup win in four tournaments.

New Zealand player ratings in Rugby World Cup semi-final v Argentina

15. Beauden Barrett – 6/10

The short chips are still wreaking havoc. Didn’t have his best game but didn’t need to. Armchair ride until he departed with plenty left in the tank for the final.

14. Will Jordan – 9

The easiest of run-ins for his first two tries that sent him top of the try-scorer rankings. His hat-trick score was his eighth of the tournament and something special at that.

13. Rieko Ioane – 7

Always silky with ball in hand but also used his pace to snuff out any Argentina line breaks during his 60-minute stint. That move to 13 has to be one of the best brainwaves in recent times.

12. Jordie Barrett – 8

A throwback to his days on the wing when he used his size to bump over in the corner for the second try. Put it around in defence, racking up the tackles with 14 in the first half – more than any other player. Got caught cynically not rolling away when Argentina threatened the line at the back end of the first half and was perhaps lucky to escape a yellow card.

Cruise control for the second period.

11. Mark Tele’a – 8

Popped up with the turnover which eventually led to the All Blacks’ second score. Showed phenomenal strength and determination to surge towards the line for Frizell’s first score. Will be pleased to have put in a good showing after missing the Ireland game for breaching team protocol.

10. Richie Mo’unga – 7

Threw some lovely balls, including the loopy miss pass for Jordan’s first try. Missed a few largely tricky conversion attempts but covered acres of ground during kick battles. He is the ultimate triple threat at first receiver and was far too much for a weary Pumas to handle, kicking a lovely 50:22 at the death. Almost got over for a score of his own, too, and perhaps should have.

9. Aaron Smith – 9

Worth the entry fee alone to watch his crisp passing from the base, arguably New Zealand’s most irreplaceable individual. Proved that point with a sensational solo score.

1. Ethan De Groot –

Tackle machine, made 13 without missing any in the first half. Came to the party at scrum time, too.

2. Codie Taylor – 7

Did everything that was needed of him. Good engine to be the first to support a Richie Mo’unga break in the second half. Put his feet up for the last half-an-hour ahead of next week.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 7

Tackle off the ball allowed Argentina to go 3-0 up but consistently went forward in the scrum. A little more oomph and would’ve got a try before Frizell’s second.

4. Sam Whitelock – 6

Showed some nice hands to help get the All Blacks’ attacking shape going while also offering his usual grunt. One win away from becoming the first man to lift the World Cup three times.

5. Scott Barrett – 4

A bit over eager at one ruck which gave Argentina a rare first-half penalty and then saw yellow for cynically knocking the ball out of Argentine hands after the break. Not his finest display after what had been a rich vein of form.

6. Shannon Frizell – 7

Smashed backwards a few times with the Pumas often double-teaming him. Took his two tries well and made 12 tackles in just the first 40 minutes, finishing with 18, joint highest for the All Blacks alongside Jordie Barrett.

7. Sam Cane (captain) – 8

Relentless at the breakdown, continuing in the same vein as the heroic display he delivered against Ireland. Dropped one easy pass at end of the first 30 but was supreme at spoiling any Pumas platform.

8. Ardie Savea – 8

A lung-busting showing, getting through so much work, plenty of it unseen. What a warrior. Lovely deft inside pass for Jordan’s hat-trick try.

Replacements

None particularly stood out but the game was already won by the time they came trudging on.

