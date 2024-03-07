Over 300,000 pints to be drunk during England v Ireland Six Nations 2024 match, according to one brewer

England take on Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday

Greene King predict they will sell 315,000 pints during England v Ireland in the Six Nations this Saturday. The brewing company will be showing the game live in 900 of their pubs.

Among the pints sold, they anticipate 53,000 pints of Guinness to be bought during the match.

The game is one that could decide the winner of this year’s tournament. If Ireland beat England this weekend with a bonus-point they will take the title with a game to spare. There are other permutations in which Ireland can win even without a bonus-point which depend on the outcome of Scotland’s game.

If Ireland win without a bonus-point they would need Scotland to also win without a bonus-point to lift the trophy. If Scotland won with a bonus-point or if Ireland lose this weekend the title comes down to the last day.

The Irish team will be favourites to come away with the bonus-point win though with the form they are in. They have so far convincingly swept aside France, Italy and Wales.

England will do their best to stop their rivals. It will be a difficult feat for Steve Borthwick’s side despite winning two of their opening three matches. The team defeated Italy and Wales but were defeated by Scotland last time out.

They will also want to come away with a win in order to commemorate Danny Care’s 100th cap. The Harlequins scrum-half starts from the bench with Alex Mitchell returning from injury.

Care will become the sixth England men’s player to reach a century if called upon from the bench. Courtney Lawes, Dan Cole, Owen Farrell, Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs are the others on the list.

