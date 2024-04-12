Pictured: Poppy Cleall reveals gruesome injury that required stitches and ruled her out of England v Scotland

Cleall is yet to play in the 2024 Women's Six Nations

England back row Poppy Cleall has released a picture of her gruesome injury which ruled her out of the team’s Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday.

Cleall revealed on social media she had landed on teammate Sadia Kabeya’s stud during training. She cut open her knee and it required stitches to fix.

Take a look at the brutal injury here:

Cleall has not yet featured in the 2024 Women’s Six Nations. She was banned for the first match and was not selected for the second game. But head coach John Mitchell has underlined this week that no one is safe in his squad. He displayed that by dropping captain Marlie Packer to the bench.

“There’s no such thing as rotation,” he said. “This squad is selected for Scotland. Anyone is capable of replacing anyone, as far as I see it.

This is the first tournament Mitchell has been in charge of with England and in terms of results it is the perfect start. England beat Italy in round one and saw off Wales in the second round. The performance against Italy was far from perfect but the team seemed to correct the ship against Wales.

This weekend they face an in-form Scotland. Bryan Easson’s side defeated Wales and then fell to a narrow 15-5 defeat to France. Despite losing to France they closed the gap on their opposition after losing 55-0 to them in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

It will be a difficult task for Scotland to defeat rivals England as the Red Roses have won the last 25 encounters between the nations. Scotland last beat England in 1999 but they will target an upset.

