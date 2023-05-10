Premiership Rugby award winners revealed

The 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership Rugby awards have been handed out

The Premiership Rugby award winners for the 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season have been revealed after a stellar campaign of domestic rugby.

England centre Ollie Lawrence takes home the big prize after being named the Gallagher Player of the Season having excelled first for Worcester Warriors before joining Bath after the club folded where his performances continued to soar, earning international honours in the Six Nations.

Lawrence came out on top of the other nominees which included England captain Owen Farrell, Sale Sharks’ Rob du Preez and Leicester Tigers No 8 Jasper Wiese.

London Irish flanker Tom Pearson picked up the Breakthrough Player of the Season, presented by Defender, after catching the eye with some explosive performances in the back-row for the Exiles, who finished fifth, their highest league finish since 2009.

Pearson got the nod over Northampton Saints’ Fin Smith, who features in the downtime section of the current issue of Rugby World magazine, Gloucester centre Seb Atkinson, who like Smith has kicked on since leaving Worcester and Sale Sharks scrum-half Gus Warr who has kept Raffi Quirke out of the starting team in Manchester.

Pearson will be hoping to impress Steve Borthwick and his World Cup coaches to force his way into the squad that will travel to France for the tournament that kicks off on September 8.

Saracens topped the table after the regular season and Mark McCall has been rewarded with the Director of Rugby of the Season award, presented by London Pride.

McCall takes the top prize ahead of fellow nominees including Phil Dowson, who took Northampton Saints to fourth place in his first year in the job after taking over from Chris Boyd, Alex Sanderson who steered Sale Sharks to second place and Richard Wigglesworth who took Leicester Tigers into the play-offs having ended his playing career to fill the void left by Steve Borthwick’s departure to take the England job.

The top try scorer over the season was Harlequins wing Cadan Murley, who crossed the whitewash an impressive 15 times this season and will hope that is enough to earn an international debut in England’s World Cup warm-up games, while London Irish’s fly-half Paddy Jackson finished as top points scorer.

Murley may have been the most prolific finisher but the gong for try of the season went to Newcastle Falcons speedster Mateo Carreras for this spectacular finish against Northampton Saints.

Saracens and Scotland wing Sean Maitland took home the Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle, for his work with the Sarries RFC Disability Rugby Programme.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door with our subscription deals.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.