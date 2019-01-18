Winner of the past two World Cups, the All Blacks are once again favourites going into the Rugby World Cup.
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Winner of the last two Rugby World Cups and the top ranked team in the world, the All Blacks are favourites to complete an unprecedented hat-trick of titles. Packed with world-class players, and incredible strength and depth, it would take a brave person to bet against them. Ireland are sure to provide a stiff challenge though.
How They Qualified
Winners of the last tournament held in England back in 2015.
Key Players
Where to start? Beauden Barrett and Ben Smith in the back-line, and Kieran Read and Brodie Retallick up front, are just four supremely gifted players at their disposal.
The Coach – Steve Hansen
He once dreamt of being a jockey but is now riding high in his 16th year of Test coaching, with a 90% win ratio and four World Rugby Coach of the Year gongs in his pocket. The winning coach in 2015.
Major Work-ons
They’ve been slow starters in a few games of late, incurring a half-time deficit. Then there were losses to South Africa and Ireland last year. They also lack a deadeye goalkicker. But really we’re clutching at straws here because they ooze class all over the field and can play in wet or dry.
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who the All Blacks will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Group
New Zealand are in Group B alongside South Africa, Italy, Namibia and Canada.
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sat 21 Sep New Zealand v South Africa (Yokohama)
- Wed 2 Oct New Zealand v Canada (Oita)
- Sun 6 Oct New Zealand v Namibia (Tokyo)
- Sat 12 Oct New Zealand v Italy (Toyota)
New Zealand Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad has been announced.
Previous World Cup Results and Record
New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup Record: P50 W44 D0 L6
- 1987 Champions
- 1991 Third
- 1995 Runners-up
- 1999 Fourth
- 2003 Third
- 2007 Quarter-finals
- 2011 Champions
- 2015 Champions
