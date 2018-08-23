With the new season approaching, rugby teams are getting more creative with their social media accounts.

Have Rugby Teams Upped Their Social Media Games?

The new domestic rugby season is on the horizon with both the Gallagher Premiership and Guinness Pro14 set to start next week on the 31st of August.

As a result many rugby teams have taken to social media to create hype and excitement around the new season, and as you can see below, they have used a variety of creative and different techniques. So to answer the question above, yes they have.

For example, the Northampton Saints decided to get new signing James Haskell to interview himself about life with the Saints.

The England back-rower and Wasps legend talks about a variety of topics including spending an eye opening night at Swansea University!

Kyle Eastmond is another player to have left the Wasps and the Leicester Tigers picked him up. The Tigers took to Twitter to tweet out a video of the attacking prowess of the 29-year-old.

Related: Gallagher Premiership 2018/19 Signings and Transfers

Harlequins have been making use of their prime assets – by which we mean just putting Joe Marler in front of the cameras.

Wasps have shown some of their players, flaws and all (watch the face, Christian Wade).

Amidst teams interacting with each other on Twitter, things might have even gone a bit meta – like with this Bristol Bears tweet after seeing this post…

Sale Sharks tweeted out a behind the scenes look at their pre-season training and looked to create some anticipation for the upcoming season.

Related: Pro14 2018/19 Signings and Transfers

Finally Munster published a video looking to publicise their upcoming match against the Exeter Chiefs. Playing each other for the first time at Irish Independent Park, they will soon face each other in the Champions Cup too.

No doubt the new season starting soon is exciting enough but it is interesting, funny, and good to see teams being more creative in their publicising of their matches!

The Gallagher Premiership season kicks off on the 31st with newly promoted Bristol Bears facing Bath.

The Guinness Pro 14 also starting on the 31st, has three matches on its opening day as Leinster travel to Cardiff Arms Park to face the Cardiff Blues. The Ospreys face Edinburgh and finally Zebre welcome the Southern Kings.

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter.