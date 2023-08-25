Star-studded team NOT at Rugby World Cup

Players have been ruled out with injury and illness while others have not been selected by coaches

There are a multitude of players who are not going to the World Cup. Every team has 33 players and so naturally some big stars will miss out. But ahead of the tournament there are also players who have been ruled out through injury.

Here is a list of a starting XV who have missed out on the World Cup because of injury or omission. A team not at Rugby World Cup.

Team not at Rugby World Cup

1 George Bower

New Zealand’s prop suffered a knee injury in April which has ruled him out of the tournament. The Crusaders released a statement after the injury, saying: “Following an MRI and specialist review of his knee, it was confirmed that George had a high-grade injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

“He had knee re-construction surgery last week and is expected to return to rugby in 2024.”

2 Ken Owens

The Wales Six Nations captain is not involved because of a back injury. In his place Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan have been named as c0-captains.

3 Allan Alaalatoa

The Australia prop sustained an Achilles injury against New Zealand which has ruled him out of the World Cup.

4 Alun Wyn Jones

The former Wales captain and the most-capped rugby player of all time was initially named in the team’s World Cup warm-up squad. But he decided to retire from international rugby before the tournament and so will not be at the event. Instead playing for Toulon during the tournament.

5 Lood de Jager

The South Africa player has not been included in the team’s 33-man team because of illness.

6 Ben Curry

The England player’s World Cup dreams were ended in May after he had to have surgery on a hamstring issue.

7 Justin Tipuric

Similar to team-mate Jones, Wales’ Tipuric was named in Wales’ warm-up squad. But he has since announced his international retirement and so won’t compete.

8 Zach Mercer

The Gloucester No 8 was omitted from Steve Borthwick’s England squad. The coach chose to only pick one specialist No 8 in Billy Vunipola, who now due to miss the opening match because of a ban.

9 Jack van Poortvliet

The England scrum-half injured his ankle in a World Cup warm-up and it has since been announced he will not play at the World Cup. Alex Mitchell was called up in his place.

10 Romain Ntamack

France’s electric fly-half ruptured his ACL in a warm-up game against Scotland which has ruled him out.

11 Sevu Reece

The New Zealand player suffered a serious knee injury back in March, ruling him out of any World Cup participation.

12 Tommaso Menoncello

The Italy star sustained a bicep injury against Ireland in a warm-up match, ending his hopes of going to the World Cup.

13 Lukhanyo Am

South Africa’s centre is out with a knee injury. He had issues with it in the build-up but an awkward fall against Argentina in a warm-up game compounded the injury.

14 Anthony Watson

The England wing, who has had an injury-plagued career, has sustained a calf injury and so he will not feature at the World Cup.

15 Edoardo Padovani

Italy’s full-back won’t be at the World Cup because of a knee injury he has had to have surgery on.

