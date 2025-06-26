Russell and Pollock start with Sheehan captain – Lions team v Western Force announced

Andy Farrell has made 13 changes from the team that lost to Argentina

Finn Russell and Henry Pollock will make their first starts of the tour while Dan Sheehan will captain the Lions team v Western Force.

Andy Farrell has made 13 changes from the side that lost to Argentina in Dublin last Friday with only Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne, who shifts from second row to No 6, remaining from the XV.

Read more: Lions hub – everything you need to know about the tour

Fly-half Russell plays for the first time since ending Bath’s 29-year Premiership trophy drought while Pollock will get the chance to impress at No 8. With Maro Itoje not in the 23, Ireland hooker Sheehan is given the chance to lead the side.

Sheehan is one of five starters making their Lions debut alongside his Leinster club-mates James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier.

England’s Will Stuart and Ollie Chessum are set to make their first appearances in red from the bench alongside Andrew Porter and Scotland centre Huw Jones.

With Hugo Keenan still returning from injury and Blair Kinghorn with Toulouse, Elliot Daly starts at full-back.

Related: What happened the last time the Lions played Western Force?

Jamison Gibson-Park is again omitted from the matchday 23 as he manages a minor glute strain which could become a concern for the Lions, although the Ireland scrum-half did seem to be moving freely before training on Wednesday.

Farrell said: “We have had a good week of training and all of the travel and time zone changes have been managed really well, so we are good to go.

“Dan Sheehan gets the opportunity to lead the side against Western Force, which is a great honour for him and his family – so congratulations to Dan as he captains the side on his Lions debut.

“We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best.”

Lions team v Western Force

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #867

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #863

11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales) #866

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) (c)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

5. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

How to watch Lions v Western Force

In the UK and Ireland, all Lions matches will be exclusively shown on Sky Sports and Now TV. Visit the Sky website for more information.

For information on how to watch the full tour, including the game against Western Force, visit our How to Watch the Lions hub page here.

Watch the Lions Tour against Argentina with this NordVPN deal

On the move this weekend but don’t want to miss the Lions v Western Force… A VPN will ensure you get your usual streaming coverage from anywhere in the world, even if you’re on holiday. NordVPN is the No.1 VPN service, according to our colleagues at TechRadar, and you can get as much as 70% off the usual price and an Amazon voucher. View Deal Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.