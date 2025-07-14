Scottish trio earn British & Irish Lions call-up

Scottish trio Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham have been called up by the British & Irish Lions to provide cover for next week’s game against the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

All three were on tour with Scotland with New Zealand when they received the call to join the Lions.

Winger Graham joins the squad on Monday while prop Sutherland, who toured in 2021, and hooker Ashman join in Melbourne this Sunday.

It is expected that the trio will all play next week in Melbourne to protect the current squad during the Test series.

The trio have currently been on Summer Tour with Scotland in New Zealand. None of the trio played in Scotland’s win against the Maori All Blacks however all three were present for their 29-14 defeat to Fiji.

Graham was also sent off during the game after being handed two yellow cards. A World Rugby disciplinary hearing has already decided against a ban for the Scottish winger.

The trio’s inclusion brings the current squad number up to 44 players.

England hooker Jamie George is en-route to Australia as cover for the injured Luke Cowan-Dickie while Ireland utility back Jamie Osbourne is also training with the squad following Garry Ringrose’s concussion.

Ireland and Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson has also been pulled into Andy Farrell’s squad to provide training cover however no current touring prop has been declared as injured.