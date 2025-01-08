Six Nations 2025: Who are the bookmaker’s favourites?

Ahead of the 2025 men's Six Nations, we look at who the bookmakers are backing for the title and whether the back anyone to take a Grand Slam

As tension builds for the much-loved men’s 2025 Six Nations Championship, fans and bettors alike are keen to analyse the odds and assess each team’s chances.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the key markets: Six Nations title, Grand Slam, Triple Crown, and the Wooden Spoon.

2025 Six Nations: Who are the favourites for the title?

It’s no surprise that Ireland emerges as the clear favourite to win the 2025 Six Nations, with bookmakers offering odds of 21/20. This confidence is well-founded, as Andy Farrell‘s men have dominated recent tournaments, securing back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

Ireland’s consistency and depth make them a formidable force, and their potential to achieve an unprecedented third successive championship is a major talking point. The only drawback could be that Simon Easterby will be interim head coach with Farrell on sabbatical with the British & Irish Lions, a change that could unsettle proceedings.

France, the 2022 champions, are priced at 23/10. Although Les Bleus had a mixed 2024 campaign, including a surprising draw against Italy, their immense talent and returning star player Antoine Dupont ensure they remain strong contenders.

France’s ability to turn on the flair when it matters most keeps them in the title conversation.

England, at 4/1, faces a pivotal campaign. Steve Borthwick’s men have shown flashes of brilliance, such as their emphatic victory over Ireland in Twickenham last year, but consistency has eluded them. With a promising crop of young players, England could mount a serious challenge if they hit their stride early and keep their momentum.

Scotland’s odds of 9/1 reflect their growing competitiveness. Gregor Townsend’s team continues to improve, highlighted by consecutive Calcutta Cup victories over England. To truly contend for the title, however, they must sustain this level of performance across the tournament.

Meanwhile, Wales and Italy are outsiders, priced at 33/1 and 200/1 respectively. Wales’ struggles in recent campaigns, compounded by an ageing squad and injury concerns, have left them in rebuilding mode.

Italy, despite significant improvement and a historic draw against France in 2024, are still seen as long shots due to their inconsistency.

2025 Six Nations: Who do the bookies back for a Grand Slam?

Winning all five matches in the tournament to claim the Grand Slam is one of rugby’s most prestigious achievements. The odds for any team to achieve this feat in 2025 stand at 10/11, with Ireland once again leading the conversation.

After narrowly missing out on a successive Grand Slam last year due to a loss against England, they will be eager to reclaim this honour.

Crucially, Ireland’s fixture list includes home games against both France and England, which bolsters their prospects significantly.

France are also in contention for a Grand Slam but must overcome tricky away fixtures, including a visit to Dublin. They are priced at 5/1.

England’s youthful and energetic squad has the potential to step up to the challenge, though their varied performances raises doubts about their ability to string together five wins and a best price of 10/1 still feels quite short.

Scotland, while capable of upsetting top teams, may find the demanding schedule a hurdle too high for Grand Slam ambitions. They can be found at 18/1.

2025 Six Nations: How are favourites for the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown, contested among the Home Nations (England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales), is always a fiercely fought mini-tournament within the Six Nations.

Ireland are strong favourites to secure this accolade, given their recent dominance over their Celtic and British rivals, reflected in a 6/4 price.

Their well-rounded squad, led by experienced players and bolstered by emerging talent, places them in a strong position.

England, despite recent struggles against Scotland, remain a threat. If they can overcome their Calcutta Cup woes and beat Ireland or Wales, they’ll be in the hunt for this honour and come in at 5/1 while Scotland, buoyed by their recent successes against England, could also stake a claim if they can perform consistently and at 7/1 represent ok value.

Wales, though underdogs, will aim to defy expectations and rekindle their historic rivalry with their neighbours.

2025 Six Nations: Who will take home the Wooden Spoon?

The Wooden Spoon, an unwanted distinction awarded to the team finishing last, has often been associated with Italy.

The Azzurri’s odds of 200/1 to win the championship underline their perennial struggles in the competition.

However, recent results suggest a glimmer of hope. Their draw with France in 2024 and competitive performances against other teams indicate progress, even if they remain the bookmakers’ favourite for the Wooden Spoon at 11/10.

Wales could also find themselves in contention for the bottom spot if their form doesn’t improve. With underwhelming performances in recent tournaments, they’ll need a significant turnaround to avoid this ignominy. There price is not much better at 5/6.

Scotland’s resurgence and England’s depth make them unlikely candidates, while Ireland and France are effectively immune to such a fate given their superior form. That being said, England at 28/1 for a historic first wooden spoon is something that we are not necessarily ignoring.

