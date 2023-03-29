Six Nations Team of the Championship revealed

Ten Irish players make the official side

The official Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship has been announced with ten of Andy Farrell’s Grand Slam-winning Ireland included.

Player of the Championship Antoine Dupont is unsurprisingly selected at scrum-half in tandem with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton at No 10.

There is no room for Player of the Championship contenders Thomas Ramos and Mack Hansen with their fellow nominees Hugo Keenan and Damian Penaud preferred amid exceptional competition in the back three.

Read more: Dupont crowned Player of the Championship

The XV was chosen through a fans’ vote with Ireland’s James Lowe on the other wing to Penaud. Scottish duo Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones make up the centre partnership after a terrific championship helped Gregor Townsend’s side claim third place.

In the pack, it’s an all-Irish front row with Andrew Porter at loosehead, Dan Sheehan at hooker and Finlay Bealham, who deputised for Tadhg Furlong before suffering his own injury, at tighthead.

James Ryan, who many thought was unlucky not to be nominated for the top individual award with no front-five forwards selected, packs down in the second row alongside France’s Thibaud Flament who enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the engine room.

Caelan Doris and World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier are joined in the back row by Ireland colleague Peter O’Mahony on the blindside.

Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship

Hugo Keenan, Damian Penaud, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Antoine Dupont; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham, Thibaud Flament, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Rugby World’s Six Nations Team of the Championship

Our team here at Rugby World did not differ too much, apart from maybe the front row. But we have our reasons! Here’s our selection…

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Johnny Sexton, Antoine Dupont; Danilo Fischetti, George Turner, Finlay Bealham, Thibaud Flament, James Ryan, Sebastian Negri, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

