After another week of European action, we take a look at how social media reacted to the rugby on display.

Danny Cipriani sent-off after missing out on England squad

The second week of European action is in the books and there was some enthralling rugby to enjoy as the best teams of Europe battled it out in the group stages.

In Pool 2, Gloucester faced Munster and just days after failing to make it into Eddie Jones’ England Autumn Internationals squad, Danny Cipriani got sent-off for a high tackle.

What do you make of the hit? Did it deserve a red-card?

Regardless, the decision significantly hindered Gloucester’s chances of winning but the match still provided end to end action throughout.

Irish number 10 Joey Carberry looked confident and in total control of the Munster back-line. At the heart of everything, Carberry pulled off this sublime pass which eventually lead to a try that blew the match wide-open. Munster were the eventual winners 36-22 and Carberry was the man of the match.

Elsewhere, Newcastle once again secured a dramatic win against French opposition. A week after narrowly defeating Toulon, the Falcons managed to score a last-minute try against Montpellier to win 23-20. They used roughly 40 phases and played until the 89th minute when Callum Chick finished off the match to score just to the right of the posts.

Whilst Newcastle were keeping their heads, nobody really knew what was going on between Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors thanks to both teams wearing remarkably similar kits. Commentating on the game, Martyn Williams tweeted out;

Gareth Anscombe in particular was critical of the decision after the game;

Glasgow eventually emerged as 29-12 winners and their final try was a thing to behold. Watch it below;

Arguably the best match of the weekend though was between Toulouse and Leinster. A game for the neutrals, both European heavyweights slugged it out with the French side narrowly securing the victory.

A week after knocking the ball out of Freddie Burns hands to deny a certain try, Maxime Medard was once again brilliant against the Irish side, picking up two tries, the second of which proving to be the difference.

However there was some controversy with Sofiane Guitoune’s try after he appeared to drop the ball as he was grounding it. This moment has divided opinion, you can judge for yourself below;

Racing 92 also picked up a handsome win over Ulster by 44-12 but the game will best be remembered for Simon Zebo’s try in the last five minutes when he taunted his opponent before scoring. The game was already over but Zebo was quick to apologise to referee Nigel Owens.

Stay tuned for next weeks Social Media round up.

